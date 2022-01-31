Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Shares NFL Award with Cowboys Star

Skip to main content

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Shares NFL Award with Cowboys' Trevon Diggs

Patterson will share his 2021 award with the NFL’s interception leader, cornerback Diggs of the Cowboys.

Cordarrelle Patterson just capped off a fine regular season with a nice postseason nod. The Atlanta Falcons' all-purpose weapon has gained the attention of the Pro Football Writers of America, as he PFWA announced that Patterson will share his "Most Improved Player of the Year'' 2021 award with the NFL’s interception leader, cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

No arguments here. Patterson isn't exactly a "breakout star''; he's now in his 30's and had already established himself, to some degree, over the course of his NFL career.

Of course, in 2021, he re-established himself on a different level after signing his one-year contract in Atlanta.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith smartly used Patterson as his lead back when Mike Davis wasn't quite good enough, and as a lead receiver when Calvin Ridley took his leave. Patterson's response?

He ended up leading the Falcons in rushing yards (618) and touchdowns (six), while also working as a receiver, leading the team there with five touchdowns.

In a year when the versatility of San Francisco's Deebo Samuel was all the NFL rage, Patterson - now a free agent who has talked of "loving'' the idea of re-signing with Atlanta - was right there with him.

Patterson and Diggs (who led the NFL in interceptions with 11) share the award in a way that recognizes excellence across the board. The Alabama product can argue that he is "breaking the tie'' because Diggs is going to the Pro Bowl while Patterson lingers as a prominent snub.

Patterson is the first Falcons player to win this award since edge-rusher Vic Beasley did so in 2016, when he had 15.5 sacks and the Falcons reached the Super Bowl LI.

Falcons fans are of course hoping for that same fate, someday soon - and hoping Patterson is around to be a part of it.

