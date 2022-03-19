One of the biggest items on the Atlanta Falcons to-do list this offseason was re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson.

Now, they can put a big ol' check right next to it.

According to NFL Network … well, and according to CP himself … the Falcons have agreed to terms with Patterson, who had a career year in Atlanta last season.

Patterson, who just celebrated his 31st birthday, enjoyed a career year in his 9th NFL season. He rushed for a career-high 618 yards and six touchdowns while also recording a career-high 52 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns.

With Mike Davis struggling as the team's lead running back at the beginning of the year and Calvin Ridley leaving the team for mental health reasons a few games into the season, the team relied on Patterson to become the team's "do-it-all" guy.

It's safe to say Patterson delivered.

With Ridley's suspension and Russell Gage's departure, re-signing Patterson became all that more important for the Falcons.

Now that the Falcons have agreed to terms with Patterson, they now hope they can become the model for veteran players trying to resurrect their careers.

"I spoke to someone who said they want him to be the model where a lot of guys come in one-year deals to resurrect their career, to try to get the bag the year after that,'' said NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

Patterson's career has gained a new life since joining the Falcons, so it's no surprise that he's excited to come back, as indicated in a tweet sent right after the news broke.

“I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said recently. “Why not finish my career here?''

Now, Patterson has the opportunity to do just that in Atlanta.