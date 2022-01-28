Falcons Cut Former Starting Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday that they released former starting offensive lineman Matt Gono.

Gono had signed a one-year contract prior to the 2021 season for $3.4 million. He started four games for the Falcons in 2020, seeing time at both right tackle and left guard.

Gono was injured before the season started and was put on the PUP list with hopes that he would make it back for at least part of the 2021 season.

Those hopes never materialized and a key member of the Falcons offensive line was missing. The Falcons thought enough of Gono to make him a well-paid member of the offensive line. His $3.4 million salary came just under Calvin Ridley for ninth highest on the team and third-highest paid offensive lineman.

His presence was sorely missed this season. He could have played right tackle or left guard, the two weakest links on the Falcons offensive line. He likely would have started at guard giving 21-year old rookie Jalen Mayfield more time to adapt to the league.

As it stood, Mayfield started 17 games for the Falcons and was in over his head.

Atlanta is hoping the baptism by fire will pay dividends for the young guard his second season and beyond, but it wasn’t pretty for Mayfield in 2021.

Mayfield was graded the 77th out of 83 guards in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus (PFF), and his pass blocking grade of 27.6 was the worst of all eligible linemen in the NFL.

Gono was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Wesley College and is free to sign with another team.