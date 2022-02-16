BREAKING: Falcons Cut Dante Fowler

The former No. 3 overall pick spent two underwhelming seasons with the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash of the offseason so far on Wednesday, announcing the release of outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler, who will turn 28 in August, spent two seasons with the Falcons, recording 7.5 sacks.

He's had an up-and-down career after being selected No. 3 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, tearing his ACL in his rookie season, being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, recording 11.5 sacks in his only full season in LA, then coming to the Falcons and falling on tough times.

Fowler was about to enter the final year of his 3-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Falcons in the 2020 offseason. He was only scheduled to count for $4.6 million of the cap this season.

Fowler was expected to be one of Atlanta's premier pass rushers when he signed with the Falcons two years ago, but hasn't performed up to standards. The Falcons finished dead last in sacks last season with 18, which is 11 fewer than the next-worst team.

Since Terry Fontenot took over as general manager, only half of the team that was on the final roster in 2020 (26 players) remain on the roster following Fowler's release. That number is likely to grow as the offseason continues and Fontenot begins to shape the team to his liking.

With Fowler now out of the picture, the Falcons must look for potential free agent and draft options. And now they can have more freedom with this extra bit of cap space freed up by Fowler's release.