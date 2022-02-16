Skip to main content

BREAKING: Falcons Cut Dante Fowler

The former No. 3 overall pick spent two underwhelming seasons with the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash of the offseason so far on Wednesday, announcing the release of outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Dante Fowler Falcons at Bills
Dante Fowler vs. Jacksonville
Dante Fowler Atlanta Falcons

Fowler, who will turn 28 in August, spent two seasons with the Falcons, recording 7.5 sacks. 

He's had an up-and-down career after being selected No. 3 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, tearing his ACL in his rookie season, being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, recording 11.5 sacks in his only full season in LA, then coming to the Falcons and falling on tough times.

Fowler was about to enter the final year of his 3-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Falcons in the 2020 offseason. He was only scheduled to count for $4.6 million of the cap this season.

Recommended Articles

Dante Fowler Falcons at Bills
Play

BREAKING: Falcons Cut Dante Fowler

The former No. 3 overall pick spent two underwhelming seasons with the Falcons.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17464811_168388359_lowres
Play

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Underwhelming Falcons Season

Sports Illustrated was tough on Atlanta, but is there reason for optimism in 2022?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Untitled design
Play

No Calvin Ridley, So Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Falcons? Why It Works

With the Falcons' roster thin at wide receiver, there is one option that fits best for quarterback Matt Ryan

10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Fowler was expected to be one of Atlanta's premier pass rushers when he signed with the Falcons two years ago, but hasn't performed up to standards. The Falcons finished dead last in sacks last season with 18, which is 11 fewer than the next-worst team.

Since Terry Fontenot took over as general manager, only half of the team that was on the final roster in 2020 (26 players) remain on the roster following Fowler's release. That number is likely to grow as the offseason continues and Fontenot begins to shape the team to his liking.

With Fowler now out of the picture, the Falcons must look for potential free agent and draft options. And now they can have more freedom with this extra bit of cap space freed up by Fowler's release.

Dante Fowler Falcons at Bills
News

BREAKING: Falcons Cut Dante Fowler

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17464811_168388359_lowres
News

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Underwhelming Falcons Season

5 hours ago
Untitled design
News

No Calvin Ridley, So Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Falcons? Why It Works

10 hours ago
C1842741-BFC0-4503-94D3-7632645C5E99
News

Super Bowl TV Ratings: Where Does Atlanta Rank with L.A. and Cincinnati?

19 hours ago
terrell pitts
News

Which Falcons Make PFF Top 101 List?

19 hours ago
USATSI_14978695
News

Should Falcons Sign D.J. Chark In Free Agency?

19 hours ago
Kyle PItts Buffalo
News

NFL Draft Order: Falcons Must Continue Building For Future Through the 2022 Draft

19 hours ago
NFL DRAFT
News

Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview: What Fans Need To Know

22 hours ago