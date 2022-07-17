Falcons Pass Rusher Poised for 'Major Step Forward,' Says Coach

When Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot selected Notre Dame defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, his first as a top decision maker, he likely didn't anticipate the early impact his mid-day 3 selection would make.

Making 16 appearances with 11 starts, the 23-year-old Ogundeji posted 33 tackles and one sack. Further, his five tackles-for-loss ranked third on the team.

Falcons outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino believes that Ogundeji met expectations and then some during his rookie campaign and was pleased with his game-to-game development, leading to heightened expectations entering year two.

“He probably overachieved last year,” Monachino said during OTAs. “And in that time, you know, through 17 games, he was able to figure out the things he needed to work on to be better. We expect him to take a major step forward.”

What entails this next step? Becoming the leader of the outside linebacker's room, both on and off the gridiron. Readying Ogundeji for that role was the focal point of his rookie year, Monachino said last season.

"With all of these players moving in and out of the building we're going to ask - at some point - Ade to be the bell cow in the room, and we're preparing him for that right now."

Ogundeji made an instant impression on Atlanta's coaching staff, his length in particular being a positive asset. With 35-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan, the Fighting Irish alum is able to keep blockers away from his frame and can control the point of attack.

"Ade's dominant trait is that he has great size and he's got great length," Monachino said. "He uses those to his advantage all the time. I didn't have to convince him to do that. That's how he's been a good football player. It's because he's always understood that."

Beyond physical attributes, Ogundeji quickly earned the trust of the Falcons' coaches. Despite playing just 48% of defensive snaps last season, Monachino stated that "there's not one situation that comes up in a practice or in a game that I would be concerned to play him in."

Now entering his second training camp on the heels of his first full offseason as a professional, Ogundeji is primed for a breakout season. With his natural size, the wealth of knowledge gained from an up-and-down rookie campaign and the trust of his coaches, the perfect storm seems to be brewing for Ogundeji to take another step towards becoming Atlanta's bell-cow pass rusher.