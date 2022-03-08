Skip to main content

Russell Traded, Ridley Suspended: Should Falcons Deal for Seahawks Receivers?

Atlanta is in need of a wide receiver, and Seattle might be in a position to deal one or two talented players

It's been an eventful 48 hours in the NFL, and the stars are now aligned for the Atlanta Falcons to trade for ... Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf?

After Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for betting on games last season and Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest deals in NFL history, it seemingly opens the door for Seattle receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to be traded. And the Falcons have their door wide open in the receiver room.

The Seahawks acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in the trade for Wilson, in essence announcing the start of a rebuilding era that could turn into a fire sale of the team's top talents ... two being Metcalf and Lockett.

Metcalf has one year left on his rookie contract, and is expected to make just under $4 million before he gets a massive raise in free agency next season.

Lockett's deal is a little pricier, considering he signed an extension last April for four years, $69 million. He is set to make $16 million of that contract in 2022.

So, there's two very different routes the Falcons could take if they explore a trade. They can opt for Metcalf, who could easily walk in free agency after just a year but is just a small hit for the cap. Or they can try their hand with Lockett, a proven veteran who costs a little more and is also slightly older than Metcalf.

That being said, both players would immediately give Matt Ryan a top target in the offense while also taking some attention off Kyle Pitts, who should be poised for a major breakout season in his second year. And it would force the rest of the league to take the Falcons seriously in 2022.

