Russell Traded, Ridley Suspended: Should Falcons Deal for Seahawks Receivers?
It's been an eventful 48 hours in the NFL, and the stars are now aligned for the Atlanta Falcons to trade for ... Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf?
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley
After Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for betting on games last season and Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest deals in NFL history, it seemingly opens the door for Seattle receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to be traded. And the Falcons have their door wide open in the receiver room.
The Seahawks acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in the trade for Wilson, in essence announcing the start of a rebuilding era that could turn into a fire sale of the team's top talents ... two being Metcalf and Lockett.
Metcalf has one year left on his rookie contract, and is expected to make just under $4 million before he gets a massive raise in free agency next season.
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Ridley Ridicule: NFL's Hypocrisy Exposed with Suspension of Falcons Receiver
NFL banished Calvin Ridley a full season for simply doing what it wants all its fans to do: Gamble
Falcons Free Agency: Calvin Ridley Suspended; Is Re-Signing Russell Gage Now A Priority?
With Calvin Ridley now missing the 2022 season, will the Falcons make re-signing Russell Gage a priority?
Lockett's deal is a little pricier, considering he signed an extension last April for four years, $69 million. He is set to make $16 million of that contract in 2022.
Russell Wilson
DK Metcalf
Tyler Lockett
So, there's two very different routes the Falcons could take if they explore a trade. They can opt for Metcalf, who could easily walk in free agency after just a year but is just a small hit for the cap. Or they can try their hand with Lockett, a proven veteran who costs a little more and is also slightly older than Metcalf.
That being said, both players would immediately give Matt Ryan a top target in the offense while also taking some attention off Kyle Pitts, who should be poised for a major breakout season in his second year. And it would force the rest of the league to take the Falcons seriously in 2022.