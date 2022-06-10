2021 Falcons Rookie Class Must Improve If Atlanta Wants to Succeed

The Atlanta Falcons' 2021 rookie class is defined by its face, first-round pick Kyle Pitts.

Pitts had one of the best seasons for a rookie tight end, totaling 1,026 yards - 50 shy of Mike Ditka's rookie record he set back in 1961 with the Chicago Bears.

But the rest of its class delivered mixed results.

Day two picks Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield both flashed but didn’t provide the impact many expected. Mayfield was given the opportunity, as he started 16 games at left guard, but led the league in sacks allowed.

Grant appeared in 16 games and played as a nickel corner despite his natural position being safety. While Grant showed that he has the athleticism and coverage ability to thrive in the NFL, he struggled as a tackler. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees stated earlier this offseason that Grant will get an opportunity to establish himself, and Atlanta greatly needs him to capitalize.

The Falcons received a combined 18 starts from their six selections on the draft’s third day, 11 of which came from fifth-round defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji. Fellow fifth-round defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham had five, while cornerbacks Avery Williams and Darren Hall each started one. Fourth-round center Drew Dalman played in all 17 games, and sixth-round receiver Frank Darby saw action in 10, but neither started.

All of the draft picks are still on the roster for the 2022 season, and if the Falcons want to improve, the 2021 draft class will have to take the next jump.