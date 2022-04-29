Can Drake London Fill Calvin Ridley's Shoes for Falcons?

The Falcons have their new receiver, but can he fill the void left by Calvin Ridley?

It was always receiver or pass rusher for the Atlanta Falcons when on the clock at No. 8 in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the end, the limitations for Marcus Mariota's passing attack outweigh pressuring quarterbacks, thus leading to the addition of USC's Drake London.

The 6-4, 223-pound London is now tasked with being the top receiver in an offense and to carry a legacy built by Andre Rison, Roddy White and Julio Jones. He also must be ready handle facing No. 1 cornerbacks on Sunday's as the Falcons' top receiver.

Calvin Ridley was expected to be next Falcons great, but after spending most of the 2021 NFL season away from the team and being suspended for the 2022 season, that job now falls onto London's shoulders.

Ridley might return to the Falcons, but Atlanta could ship him once taken off the league's suspension list come next offseason. He would've provided the speed and route-running needed in space while London would have won with size.

The confidence London exudes is undeniable. When asked if he was the best receiver in the class, he told scouts at his local pro day that they should "Watch the film. At the end of the day, I really don't have to blow by guys to catch the ball. I mean, I can, but I don't have to."

Even with a limited final season, London's production was near unmatched compared to several other top receiving prospects. In only eight games, the 6-4, 213-pounder recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.3 yard per reception.

London also led the FBS in contested catches with 19 receptions.

"My body feels better, stronger, faster," London said. "I think I just matured in the game. And then the day this is like my second year really playing wide receiver really playing football. So I feel better by the day."

London now will pair with second-year tight end Kyle Pitts to form a red zone tandem that could be unmatched. Last season, Pitts emerged as the top offensive weapon, averaging 15.1 yard per catch and becoming the first rookie tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards since Mike Ditka in 1961.

Slight problem to his Pro Bowl season in the ATL: one touchdown reception. Atlanta struggled to find any offensive consistency in the red zone in 2021, ranking 24th in scoring percentage. That number should expand with Drake, who thrived from within the 20-yard line.

Of London's 15 career touchdowns, 11 were caught inside the red zone.

“[London is] a good player. We’re obviously excited. We have a good vision for him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He has to go out there and earn it, but they are different players, too. Again, look right out there and look at the numbers and say, oh, they are both tall, yeah, but they are different players. They complement each other well. We are excited."

When healthy, London very well could be the next great Falcons receiver. Based on his size, hands and route-running, the former Trojan has the tools to be a No. 1 pass-catcher in today's NFL.

Will the Falcons find a Ridley 2.0 in London? No, the two are vastly different receivers That doesn't mean London doesn't possess the tools to be an early factor in Atlanta's rebuild come this fall.

Then again, maybe the Falcons aren't looking for the Ridley anyway?