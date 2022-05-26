Skip to main content

Another Big WR? Falcons Could Target Kyle Pitts Teammate in 2023 NFL Draft

Which player should be on Falcons fans' radars next offseason?

Whether or not he wants to admit, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has a type at the wide receiver position. 

One look at some of the Falcons' offseason pass-catching additions tells all - Drake London (6-4, 219 pounds), Auden Tate (6-5, 228 pounds), Bryan Edwards (6-3, 212 pounds), and KhaDarel Hodge (6-2, 205 pounds) are all very large humans.

Looking ahead, the Falcons may be in need of more receivers next offseason. Excluding undrafted rookie free agents, only London, Edwards, Frank Darby, and Calvin Ridley are currently under contract for 2023, and Ridley's status with the organization is in limbo.

Look no further than the University of Florida for a potential addition. Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts' alma mater is the home of Justin Shorter, a 6-5, 228-pound receiver who had 41 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns a season ago despite shaky quarterback play.

Playing alongside Pitts in 2020, Shorter had 25 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a deep receiver room. He's expected to be the Gators' top receiver in 2022.

Shorter was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school who originally signed with Penn State before transferring to Florida after two seasons. His film reveals a player with better change of direction and short-area quickness than you'd expect for his size, and perhaps most importantly, the ability to play inside and outside.

At London's introductory press conference, versatility was a word that was thrown around by both Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot. Speaking on London, Smith said, “(t)he way we play and guys move around, you have to be able to (play inside and outside).” 

London largely played in the slot at USC his first two seasons before moving outside for his junior year. In Pitts' rookie season, he moved all over the field, including both inside and outside receiver positions.

Shorter checks several of the Falcons' boxes, including size, jump ball ability, and versatility. While the 2023 NFL Draft is some 11 months away, keep Shorter's name in the back of your mind for draft season.

