Did Falcons Win NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus Shares Atlanta's Grade

The Atlanta Falcons received a near perfect grade during Pro Football Focus' review of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons came out of the 2022 NFL Draft with eight prospects, all of whom have potential to contribute right away.

The Falcons began the draft with the selection of wide receiver Drake London from USC with the No. 8 pick and concluded with tight end John Fitzpatrick from Georgia during Day 3.

The Falcons made a few interesting choices during the draft. But many believe that Atlanta came away with one of the top draft classes of the year. According to Pro Football Focus, the Falcons received an A for their draft grade.

Per Pro Football Focus, London provides a nice boost to the Falcons' wide receiver corps that experience a decline in talented the previous few years. London creates separation, and he was productive after the catch for USC.

Atlanta has lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting.

Following the departure of Matt Ryan, the Falcons acquired quarterback Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati. Pro Football Focus joins the majority that believes Ridder was a steal at No. 74 overall.

Ridder led the Bearcats to a 13-1 record while passing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2021. Ridder was the second quarterback to be taken during the draft after Kenny Pickett's selection at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A significant upgrade for the Falcons came in the selection of Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State. Atlanta lacked an edge rusher last season but found a solution in Ebiketie. The Falcons selected a pass rusher who posted a grade of 88.0 during his final two collegiate seasons. He recorded 9.5 sacks in 2021.

Add in fellow defenders Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone along with Georgia Bulldogs Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick and the Falcons boast one of this year's most promising draft classes.