QB Malik Willis: Too High at No. 8 in Draft for Falcons?

Malik Willis might be a dream for the Atlanta Falcons, but is it logical to draft him first-round?

Let's talk about the Atlanta Falcons draft strategy for a moment. Is it time to look for the heir apparent to Matt Ryan in the form of a younger quarterback in 2022?

Maybe so. Ryan isn't getting any younger and his overall production has slowly diminished entering his 15th season. And as evidenced by the Super Bowl, quarterback production is the difference between making the postseason and starting the offseason early.

Does this mean Malik Willis from Liberty should be on general manager Terry Fontenot's radar? If so, should the Falcons pull the trigger with the No. 8 pick and select him as the next big name?

As of now, no. We say No. 8 is too high.

Willis is certainly an intriguing prospect. His big-play ability was evident during his week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. What we witnessed: Though his accuracy needs work, the combination of size, speed and vision could make him a star on the rise.

Therein lies the problem: "on the rise.''

Willis is far from ready to start Day 1 in 2022. The Falcons also aren't a "quarterback away" from contending in the NFC South, let alone in the NFC.

Last season, the Falcons finished 32nd in total sacks with 18. Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. led the way with 4.5 while nine other players tallied the remaining 13.5. Not good.

On the offensive line, Atlanta finished 16th in passing offense and 31st in rushing. The Falcons struggled to move the ball with players outside of do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson. The Falcons allowed 40 sacks.

Not good.

Even if Willis is the type of QB to avoid pressure (he is), those are worrisome numbers.

Of course, free agency can change plenty regarding Atlanta's draft needs. Somehow, stabilizing both sides of the line and upgrading the secondary should be Fontenot's top priority.

Address those areas while at the same time having coach Arthur Smith fall in love with Willis' upside? Only then would there be justification for Willis at No. 8.

For now, that's not the case. Atlanta's top offensive player should be someone on the offensive line, or, defensively, a name like LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Michigan defensive end David Ojabo or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton would suffice.

Year 1 of the Fontenot-Smith marriage was about finding the cracks in the roster. In Year 2, it's about elevating the roster to a higher standard.

Wills is a project. Drafting him would mean the No. 8 pick in the draft never plays, maybe not for two years. That's not "elevation'' enough and that's not soon enough.