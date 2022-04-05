Falcons NFL Draft: Top 5 Needs For Atlanta

It's a full rebuild for the Atlanta Falcons. Don't let cornerback Casey Hayward's comments fool anyone, the franchise is admitting it's time to hit the reset button.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot must address nearly every position in the upcoming draft later this month. After trading away quarterback Matt Ryan, and watching receiver Calvin Ridley receive a year-long suspension for gambling, there are few holes that won't need to be addressed when Atlanta is on the clock. In total, Atlanta has nine picks to address every major weakness.

Here's Falcon Report's top five needs Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith should consider filling over the course of seven rounds.

1. Receiver

Unless Ridley is walking through that door Week 1, this is the top need on either side of the ball. Even before Ridley's suspension, the team was going to be down its No. 2 weapon with Russell Gage electing to sign with NFC South rival Tampa.

Why does this take priority over other needs? Atlanta should be targeting multiple pass-catchers on draft weekend. This is not a position where adding one player is enough. The Falcons need a high-end route-runner who can win on the boundary. They need a sticky slot receiver that can make magic after the catch in short to intermediate routes.

If Atlanta targets a receiver at No. 8, it likely will have its pick of the litter. All five of the top targets fit Smith's offense and it's simply a matter on personality and value. Should the Falcons wait until Day 2, North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, Memphis' Calvin Austin III and Alabama's John Metchie III all could be in play.

2. Edge Rusher

The Falcons tallied a league-low 18 sacks in 2021. The team released their best pass rusher in Dante Fowler Jr. and did little to upgrade in free agency.

Even if Fowler were to remain on the roster, Atlanta needs to pressure the quarterback. In the division alone, both New Orleans and Tampa Bay still have high-functioning offensive lines that will win most one-on-one matchups against the five-man rush in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme.

Both Georgia's Travon Walker and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux should be viewed as the top options at No. 8. If off the board, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson is a consolation prize. Should Atlanta wait until the second round, Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto and Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie are prospects who fit the 3-4 look.

3. Quarterback

You win or lose by quarterback play. Is Marcus Mariota the worst option for the Falcons? Not likely. Does this mean he's the long-term option to be Ryan's heir? Again, not likely.

Adding Mariota stabilizes a position of need to begin the year. The former No. 2 pick spent two seasons working with Smith in Tennessee and understand the style of offense that he wants to perfect. At this point in his career, he's a high-end backup that can start in a pinch. Atlanta needs its next franchise passer.

The Falcons very well could sit this year out, tank with Mariota, and land the top option in the 2023 class. If they elect to add a player at No. 8, Liberty's Malik Willis is the only option worth a selection on. On Day 2, both Nevada's Carson Strong and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder could be options.

4. Nose Tackle

According to multiple reports leaving the owners meeting, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett could be either released or traded before the start of fall camp. Jarrett has been one of the faces of Atlanta's defense since being drafted in 2014, but Pees' scheme doesn't cater to his skills.

The Falcons need a nose tackle who can play in a two-gap system and bull rush up the middle. Georgia's Jordan Davis doesn't have the eye-popping numbers, but he is an option Pees would love to mold into the next great pass-rushing nose tackle. If Atlanta waits until Day 2, UConn's Travis Jones plays a similar game.

5. Tight End

This came down to a tie between tight end and running back. In the end, adding Cordarrelle Patterson and retaining Mike Davis might be enough to lessen the value of a top runner early in the draft process.

Anyone who has seen Smith's offense work efficiently knows that he loves to use two tight end sets. Pitts is the flex, but the Smith is going to want a more traditional player who can be an efficient blocker while helping in the passing game. This is likely a Day 3 selection, so keep an eye on Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson, Iowa State's Charlie Kolar and Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer as the best options.