Falcons Sign Pair of Defensive Rookies: Details

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for foundational pieces to build around in the foreseeable future after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Two defensive pieces are locked in through the 2026 season.

The Falcons have agreed to terms with rookie inside linebacker Troy Andersen and edge rusher DeAngelo Malone. Andersen was one of two prospects selected by Atlanta in the second round while Malone was one of two players selected in the third.

Atlanta has now signed six of its eight draft picks. Andersen and Malone now join receiver Drake London, running back Tyler Allgeier, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick as players locked in on rookie contracts. Only quarterback Desmond Ridder and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie remain unsigned entering the second phase of voluntary OTAs.

Andersen became one of the hottest names during the pre-draft process once facing FBS talent at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. A former quarterback turned linebacker, Andersen closed out his final season with the Bobcats recording 147 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Andersen will make $705,000 in the first season of his four-year deal.

Hoping to carve out a role early, Andersen joins an improved linebacker room that features former Tennessee Titans first-rounder Rashaan Evans and Las Vegas Raiders' standout Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency. The Falcons also have Deion Jones and Mykal Walker still on the roster.

Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year recipient, broke out in 2019 when he led the Hilltoppers' defense in tackles for losses (20.5), sacks (11) and tackles (99). A year later, his numbers regressed, but still were promising enough to be one of the top players in the conference. In 2020, he recorded 71 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Last season, Malone led the Conference USA in tackles for loss (16.5) and was second in sacks (8) while leading the nation among defensive linemen in tackles (88). For his efforts, he was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and picked up his third first-team all-conference honors.

Malone will make $705,000 with a $245,833 signing bonus in his rookie season.

The Falcons are closing in on the first stage of OTAs come Thursday. They will return to the practice field starting Wednesday, June 1.