Should Falcons Draft the ‘Shaq’ of O-Linemen?

The Atlanta Falcons have taken big stabs at trying to fix a consistently inconsistent broken offensive line.

What if somewhere in this NFL Draft, they take what would literally be the “biggest” try of all?

The Falcons will surely look to upgrade the tackle position in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, and one player who you can’t miss - not to say he’s a “can’t-miss” prospect - is Daniel Faalele out of Minnesota.

Faalele (fa-fa-lay-lay) is a giant of a man who has been measured 6-8 and almost 400 pounds. Include his 7-foot wingspan and little wonder why when he was discovered in Australia as a teenager he was compared physically to Shaquille O’Neal.

Faalele, once he gets with an NFL program, might be urged to play closer to 350 pounds or so. And of course, his athleticism at the college level might be a relative thing; can he move laterally? Can he move at all?

But what Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will certainly see upon examining the player? He’s not going to lose many wrestling matches; if he engages you, he engulfs you.

The Falcons own four of the top 75 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including a pair of second-rounders. ESPN has Faalele rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect. Our pal from The Athletic, has him in the same range as a prospect.

He came to football late and is sure raw in so many ways. But Smith and his Falcons can do some teaching here while taking a semi-chance on a player in Daniel Faalele who would come to Atlanta in possession of 6-8 and 400 pounds of stuff that cannot be taught.