Skip to main content

Should Falcons Draft the ‘Shaq’ of O-Linemen?

The Falcons will surely look to upgrade the tackle position in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have taken big stabs at trying to fix a consistently inconsistent broken offensive line.

What if somewhere in this NFL Draft, they take what would literally be the “biggest” try of all?

The Falcons will surely look to upgrade the tackle position in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, and one player who you can’t miss - not to say he’s a “can’t-miss” prospect - is Daniel Faalele out of Minnesota.

8E4578E3-73D3-4775-B2F1-B1B7E6C276FB
ryan sits

Faalele (fa-fa-lay-lay) is a giant of a man who has been measured 6-8 and almost 400 pounds. Include his 7-foot wingspan and little wonder why when he was discovered in Australia as a teenager he was compared physically to Shaquille O’Neal.

Recommended Articles

8E4578E3-73D3-4775-B2F1-B1B7E6C276FB
Play

Should Falcons Draft the ‘Shaq’ of O-Linemen?

The Falcons will surely look to upgrade the tackle position in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

By Mike Fisher
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
80 for brady
Play

Tom Brady to Star in Movie Comedy - Yes, Featuring Falcons Super Bowl Loss

Brady is not only going to star in the film, but he will also serve as a producer.

By Mike Fisher
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
pace falcons logo
Play

Bears Ex Ryan Pace Rejoins GM Terry Fontenot In Falcons Front Office

After being fired by the Chicago Bears, Ryan Pace heads back to work for Terry Fontenot and the Falcons

By Cole Thompson
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Faalele, once he gets with an NFL program, might be urged to play closer to 350 pounds or so. And of course, his athleticism at the college level might be a relative thing; can he move laterally? Can he move at all?

But what Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will certainly see upon examining the player? He’s not going to lose many wrestling matches; if he engages you, he engulfs you.

The Falcons own four of the top 75 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including a pair of second-rounders. ESPN has Faalele rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect. Our pal from The Athletic, has him in the same range as a prospect. 

ryan smith atl
B6DBA4D9-4B11-4CBA-8F9C-0D543581930B

He came to football late and is sure raw in so many ways. But Smith and his Falcons can do some teaching here while taking a semi-chance on a player in Daniel Faalele who would come to Atlanta in possession of 6-8 and 400 pounds of stuff that cannot be taught.

8E4578E3-73D3-4775-B2F1-B1B7E6C276FB
News

Should Falcons Draft the ‘Shaq’ of O-Linemen?

By Mike Fisher
3 minutes ago
80 for brady
News

Tom Brady to Star in Movie Comedy - Yes, Featuring Falcons Super Bowl Loss

By Mike Fisher
17 hours ago
pace falcons logo
News

Bears Ex Ryan Pace Rejoins GM Terry Fontenot In Falcons Front Office

By Cole Thompson
21 hours ago
tua rid
News

Calvin Ridley Trade: Falcons WR Top 5 Landing Spots

By Mike Fisher
22 hours ago
matt ryan money
News

Falcons QB Matt Ryan $48.6 Million Cap Hit - NFL's Biggest Ever - And So What?

By Mike Fisher
23 hours ago
drake london
News

McShay Mock: Even with Calvin Ridley Trade, Why Should Falcons Draft WR at No. 8?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17163041
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Trade Up for Best Pass Rusher?

By Jeremy Brener
Feb 23, 2022
Falcons - Wilson
News

Falcons Trade for Russell Wilson: What Are the Odds?

By Richie Whitt
Feb 23, 2022