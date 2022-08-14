Falcons Provide Drake London Injury Update: Will Rookie WR Miss Time?

While several storylines emerged following the Atlanta Falcons' 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions in Friday night's preseason opener, perhaps none were bigger than the status of rookie first-round receiver Drake London.

After logging a 24-yard catch-and-run on Atlanta's first offensive drive, London left the field with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out.

Following the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the team would learn more about London's status the next day. However, ESPN reported that Atlanta didn't think London's injury was serious.

With the Falcons off Saturday, Smith provided the team's first official update on London post practice, saying that the injury isn't something they're "concerned about long term." Later asked if London would return this week, Smith answered "probably not."

London was one of five players not seen on the practice field Sunday, along with corner Darren Hall, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, corner Cornell Armstrong and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.

Kwiatkoski and Davidson were inactive for the game against Detroit. Davidson missed multiple practices last week due to an undisclosed issue.

The rest of the inactives ... safety Jaylinn Hawkins, linebacker Troy Andersen, corner Isaiah Oliver and receiver Bryan Edwards ... were all seen on the field participating.

Smith said that he doesn't anticipate any of the players who are currently hurt to miss any regular season action. Smith also mentioned that he and the rest of the staff will have assess whether or not London plays again in the preseason.

The Falcons will have an open practice on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with their second preseason game coming a week later on the road against the New York Jets.