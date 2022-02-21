NFL Mock Draft: Which Receiver Do Falcons Grab at No. 8?

With the possibility of losing another top-tier wideout for the second consecutive year, ESPN has the Atlanta Falcons drafting USC's receiver Drake London in its latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons are at a crossroads with quarterback Matt Ryan. The Falcons can trade the veteran quarterback in hopes of acquiring valuable assets for their inevitable rebuild. Or try to give Ryan one last run amid a depleted NFC South following the retirement of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Should the Falcons choose the latter, ESPN has Atlanta taking receiver Drake London from USC with the No. 8 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wrote ESPN in its latest mock draft released Monday:

"A team has used top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967, so this might seem odd for a roster that just went 7-10. London was on his way to a massive campaign for USC before breaking his right ankle in October. He's a 6-foot-5 target who has the body control and contact balance to make plays over the middle, the speed to produce vertically and the instincts to create against different defensive looks. The Falcons passed on a strong QB class at No. 4 last April to draft tight end Kyle Pitts, but it might decide to go that route now. Matt Ryan is their guy for 2022, but if they fall in love with one of the signal-callers, it's a good spot to draft an heir to sit and learn behind Ryan. Perhaps Pitt's Kenny Pickett could fit."

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

London is a three-year prospect who has only played 22 collegiate games at USC but has displayed the potential to evolve into a franchise's No. 1 option in the passing game. The Falcons need an upgrade at wide receiver following the departure of Julio Jones and the potential loss of Calvin Ridley.

London was on the verge of a breakout season before his ankle injury in October of 2021. At USC he he recorded 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 catches.