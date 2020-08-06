Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Matt Gono

Is this finally the year? Matt Gono has been knocking on the door of carving out a premier role along the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for the last two years.

Gono signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018. Gono made the Falcons’ 53-man roster. He didn’t make it onto the field in a game in 2018.

Gono again broke camp with the Falcons as a member of the 53-man squad. In 2019, Gono played in five games.

In that time, he earned a 57.3 rating on Pro Football Focus in his 40 snaps of playing time. Gono primarily has played guard for the Falcons.

He will be relied on there again in 2020. It is possible that Gono could slide outside to either tackle spot in an emergency situation.

Gono was a tackle during his time at Wesley College. The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging through the country. That means football will be affected one way or another. In normal years, injuries are always a possibility. COVID-19 adds a new element of hazard for NFL players and teams to navigate.

There could be the need for guys to miss games as positives tests show themselves leading into camp, during camp and during the season.

On the most inconsequential of scales, versatility will give the teams an advantage if opt outs or positives tests remove starters from the season.

Gono has that in his bag. That could make him a priority when it comes to building the Falcons’ roster in 2020.

It’s also Gono’s third year in the NFL. Players hit their stride in year three. Like many of the Falcons’ undrafted players of recent years, this year is a pivotal one in determining if Gono is going to be a key piece or just a solid back up.

Gono could find himself competing for a starting job at one of the guard spots. The Falcons tried Jamon Brown and James Carpenter last season. The Falcons drafted Matt Hennessy in the third round. Hennessy figures to compete for the left guard spot before moving to center once Alex Mack either retires or moves on in free agency.

Gono could place himself in a position to be there as the heir apparent when the transition happens from Hennessy to Mack at the center position. Gono will likely be the sixth man of sorts for the Falcons in 2020.

