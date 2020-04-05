I’m sure if you’re a Falcons you don’t want to re-watch that game where they blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. I’m really sure you don’t want to re-watch the game from 2006 when Sleve Gleason blocked Michael Koenen’s punt.

Have no fear, the Atlanta Falcons social team is here, and with some positive news.

On Monday night the Falcons website will be re-airing the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings. If you’re not familiar with this game, this was the win that put the Falcons in their first ever Super Bowl.

This was a major upset in the eyes of the sports world, as the Vikings were the best team in the league with a 16-1 record and having the league’s highest scoring offense. Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss were a dangerous and explosive one-two punch for the Vikings back then.

The Falcons weren’t far off from the Vikings offense, with Chris Chandler and Jamal Anderson having Pro-Bowl seasons that year.

Not only will you be able to see some of the best to play the game, you’ll hear two of the best play-by play announcers in Pat Summerall and John Madden commentating as well.

The Falcons will be streaming the game at 6 p.m. ET on their live stream link: atlantafalcons.com/1998

So don’t worry about changing the channel to ESPN on Monday night, the Falcons hooked the fans up with something way better.