Here are the Falcons Dan Quinn thinks made the biggest jump

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is one of 32 men around the league who have difficult judgement calls to make these next couple of weeks.

In a typical preseason, actual game performance could be used to measure a player's value to a franchise and whether or not he will make the regular-season roster. This season, those players have to stand out in drills and intrasquad scrimmages.

"What we've done is created extra practice reps to recreate those moments," Quinn said. "So today or tomorrow would've been like if we were in preseason game No. 2. We're creating those moments at practice so we get those evaluations."

Different coaches are looking at different players in all situations. For example, looking to see if certain guys making certain blocks on kick returns or having the discipline to avoid neutral-zone infractions or offside penalties. The preseason simulations were something Quinn planned for the team this training camp anyways, and he said the method has worked so far to get a look at the newest players.

Former Florida receiver Brandon Powell and Tennessee State rookie Chris Rowland are two guys who are getting reps on the return roles for special teams.

Second-year offensive guard Chris Lindstrom is the player who has stood out early as a player who has transformed this training camp.

"I felt secure with him last year but he's changed his body," Quinn said. "He's bigger, he's stronger, he looks more explosive."

Another player who has made a transformation is fourth-year defensive end Takkarist McKinnley. As part of an agreement he made with the organization in January, McKinnley has showed up to training camp lighter in order to be at his full speed every play.

"You can tell he really put the work in," Quinn said. "He's off to a good start."

Russell Gage has also made a jump after an offseason of workouts with Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones.

"He's super explosive in the slot," Quinn said. "He can also play outside where he plays what we call the x-receiver, where he can take the shots down the field. He's been off to a good start. He's really hungry, he's really driven. His overall knowledge and comfort in the system, having those games last year, he's in the category of those people who are ready to make the big jump. We're excited to see what he can do."

As far as back up running backs go, Quinn said Brian Hill came to training camp in great shape. The head coach said Hill was "100% a guy on a mission" with his speed at practice and his ability to catch. Quadree Ollison's weightlifting is different and his body has also changed. Quinn said Hill and Ollison will have roles on special teams as well.

Defensively, all eyes are on Keanu Neal, who's missed the majority of the last two seasons due to injuries. Quinn said so far in training camp, Neal hasn't "looked like an injured player." The former Pro Bowler is lighter but his movements have been on point.

"Now it's just a matter of him getting into his 'football shape,'" Quinn said. "When I'm saying that, I'm talking about the eyes, the technique, his run fits. All the small details that go into it. From a physical standpoint, he does not look like a player who has had these two physical setbacks. I think it speaks to the work that he put in on his appearance and his movement right now."

