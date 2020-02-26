The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

The Falcons are reportedly "very interested" in FSU RB Cam Akers

Christian Crittenden

The combine is here and teams now have the opportunity to meet with players and get some one-on-one time with them. Players will be asked about what teams they’ve talked to and what teams seem to have an interest in them.

It has been reported that Cam Akers has met with the Falcons and he said that they are “very interested.” This is according to Willam Mcfadden on twitter.

The Falcons need a running back, so it would make sense for them to take a look at the dynamic playmaker from Florida State.

Akers ran the ball 586 times for 2,874 yards during his three-year career. He finished his career with 34 touchdowns, and 27 of those were rushing touchdowns. If his 2019 season is any indication he should be able to make an impact for whoever drafts him this April.

In 2019, Akers rushed for 1,144 yards on 231 carries and 14 touchdowns. He is also a threat to catch passes out of the backfield catching 30 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Akers measured at 5 foot-10 and 217 pounds at the combine.

The Falcons relied on Devonta Freeman last season hoping he would bounce back from injury, but that didn’t work out so well. He only rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns on 184 carries.

With tons of holes to fill on defense, the Falcons aren’t likely to take a running back until the second or third rounds. However, they do have two second-round picks they could use one on Akers or another top running back. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A look back at the G.O.A.T.

With a broken bone in his foot.

Rashad Milligan

2020 NFL Combine set to debut in primetime

When can fans watch the 2020 NFL combine?

Dave Holcomb

Cornerback options for Falcons at 16th pick

What are the Falcons' options at cornerback the 16th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Jeremy Johnson

Report: Falcons backup QB role open to competition this offseason

Who will be the Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback in 2020?

Dave Holcomb

“lol they aint offer me:” Austin Hooper hints Falcons departure on Instagram

Rashad Milligan

Cam Newton will return as Panthers starting quarterback in 2020

Superman will be back for Carolina Panthers next season.

Malik Brown

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Outside Linebacker

Who is the best OLB ever drafted by Atlanta?

Brady Pfister

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Offensive tackle

Atlanta Falcons Ring of Fame member Mike Kenn is the greatest offensive left tackle in the franchise's history. Starting in 251 games in 17 seasons might be a good draft pick.

Rashad Milligan

Falcons provide updates on Hooper, McKinley, Campbell, more

Austin Hooper, De'Vondre Campbell and Wes Schweitzer will all reach free agency without new deals from the Atlanta Falcons, according to general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Also, will they pick up Takk McKinley's fifth-year option?

Chris Vinel

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 4: Michael Vick or Matt Ryan?

Who is the best quarterback the Falcons ever drafted? Who should Atlanta draft in the first round of the NFL Draft? Do uniforms make an on-field difference? What is Julio Jones's potential trade value? All that and more on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

Brady Pfister