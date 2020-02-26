The combine is here and teams now have the opportunity to meet with players and get some one-on-one time with them. Players will be asked about what teams they’ve talked to and what teams seem to have an interest in them.

It has been reported that Cam Akers has met with the Falcons and he said that they are “very interested.” This is according to Willam Mcfadden on twitter.

The Falcons need a running back, so it would make sense for them to take a look at the dynamic playmaker from Florida State.

Akers ran the ball 586 times for 2,874 yards during his three-year career. He finished his career with 34 touchdowns, and 27 of those were rushing touchdowns. If his 2019 season is any indication he should be able to make an impact for whoever drafts him this April.

In 2019, Akers rushed for 1,144 yards on 231 carries and 14 touchdowns. He is also a threat to catch passes out of the backfield catching 30 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Akers measured at 5 foot-10 and 217 pounds at the combine.

The Falcons relied on Devonta Freeman last season hoping he would bounce back from injury, but that didn’t work out so well. He only rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns on 184 carries.

With tons of holes to fill on defense, the Falcons aren’t likely to take a running back until the second or third rounds. However, they do have two second-round picks they could use one on Akers or another top running back.