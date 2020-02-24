The Falcon Report
Chase Young not participating in any drills during combine

Rashad Milligan

There won’t be any physical footage or stats we’ll have from Chase Young x-amount of years down the road to compare other NFL greats.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced the Ohio State defensive end won’t take part in any drills during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. Young will still be in Indianapolis for interviews and medicals, however.

Young grew into a college football sensation and 2020 draft prospect gem going into his junior season with the Buckeyes. He finished 2019 with 46 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 12 games. He was a 2019 Heisman finalist.

The 20-year-old star was in the news during the past season after the NCAA suspended him for two games. Young took a loan out to fly his girlfriend out to the 2019 Rose Bowl. He put out a public statement that read he took a loan from a family friend he knew before his freshman year at Ohio State. The violation was that any loan a student-athlete accepts must come from an individual who had a relationship to the athlete prior their recruitment by the member institution. LeBron James tweeted about the matter, claiming the NCAA didn’t care the student-athletes “at all” and only cared about how “they make them” money.

Young is a prospect who many Falcon fans voiced support for when Atlanta got off to its 1-7 start. Barring a miracle, or a Julio Jones-like trade up, however, he will be selected by another franchise in the first three or five picks. Despite the nitpicking of him not getting a sack in the final three games of the season, the film on Young doesn’t lie. The “Bosa double swipe,” his speed around the edge, his speed and constant pressure he puts on opposing backfields.

Since 2018, Young was first among FBS edge rushers with 29 sacks, 81 hurries and 131 pressures.

