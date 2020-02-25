Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Offensive tackle

University of Michigan left tackle Mike Kenn was selected with the 13th overall pick of the 1978 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Kenn ranks second in most seasons played in Falcons history by spending all 17 years of his career in Atlanta. He holds the franchise record for playing and starting in 251 games. He once had a streak of 84 consecutive games played. A note today’s Falcon fan might have a greater amount of appreciation for, Kenn also had a streak of 26 penalty-free games in a row.

He is one of 11 retirees in the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Fame. He is the only offensive tackle in the group.

Kenn made the all-rookie team and was a part of the Falcons’ first-ever playoff team. The Falcons made the playoffs three more times in his career.

He blocked for William Andrews, who was the second running back in NFL history, behind O.J. Simpson, to rush for over 2,000 combined yards in his first two seasons in the NFL. Andrews was also the fourth running back to ever have a 2,000-total yard season behind Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Wilbert Montgomery and Simpson. Andrews rushed for over 1,000 yards in four of his first five seasons before suffering a knee injury in 1984. Andrews set 19 franchise records in his short stint in Atlanta.

Kenn finished his playing career as a five-time pro bowler and a two-time all-pro. He was named a two-time NFC offensive linemen of the year, a man of the year recipient and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. He recovered 11 fumbles in his 17 seasons. Kenn is also in the Polish American Sports Hall of Fame, the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame and the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame.