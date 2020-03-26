Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Falcons select pass rusher in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Dave Holcomb

It's no secret that most mock drafts have the Atlanta Falcons going defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports didn't differ, as Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa landed with the Falcons at No. 16 in Will Brinson's newest mock.

"Atlanta's always in the market for a pass rusher and should absolutely be looking for help on defense heading into this season," Brinson wrote.

Epenesa has been one of a couple different edge rushers connected to the Falcons this mock draft season. CBS Sports ranks him the third-best defensive line prospect available in the 2020 class behind Chase Young and Derrick Brown.

Epenesa led Iowa with 11.5 sacks in 13 games last season. He also had 14.5 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups and 49 total tackles.

The Falcons have already made some changes to their defense this offseason. The team essentially swapped Vic Beasley for Dante Fowler, both of whom are former first-round picks, when free agency began. Beasley had one great season with the Falcons in 2016 while Fowler had a slow start to his career with the Jaguars but made a bigger impact over the last two seasons with the Rams.

The question for Fowler will be whether he can continue to get to the quarterback playing on a defense without two-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. Similar to the Rams' defense, a lot of attention goes to the middle of the Falcons defense in Grady Jarrett, but the Falcons do need to add another edge presence to compliment Fowler. Epenesa could be just the right fit.

"He can play end in a 4-3 or 3-4 and could leap from good to great with additional work on technique and explosiveness," wrote Lance Zierlein at NFL.com.

Stay tuned for more draft coverage as the date nears.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Damon Arnette's senior season paid off

Former Ohio State corner Damon Arnette stuck around for his senior year, thanks to the counsel of Cris Carter, and boosted his draft stock.

Brady Pfister

The Falcons sign former XFL tight end

Khari Lee, who most recently played for the DC Defenders of the XFL, followed in the footsteps of PJ Walker, DeMarquis Gates and Cavon Walker by signing an NFL contract. Atlanta now has four tight ends on its roster.

Chris Vinel

The Falcons need Isaiah Oliver to step forward in 2020

The Falcons may need an infusion of talent at their cornerback spots, but with some coaching there are internal options.

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: Excited new guys and logo colors

A lot of has happened for Falcons fans this past week. Here are three of the biggest talking points of the week.

Rashad Milligan

Analysis: Falcons to sign Dante Fowler Jr.

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million. Will it be enough to revive the Falcons' pass rush?

Zach Hood

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick.

Zach Hood

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft planned for studio, won’t happen in Las Vegas

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, how should the NFL carry out the 2020 Draft?

Chris Vinel

Falcons re-signing Blidi Wreh-Wison to one-year deal

The Falcons were short at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant, so they re-signed Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

Malik Brown

by

Footballfan55

VIDEO: Hurst provides cash friendly alternative to Hooper

Is Hayden Hurst set to be an upgrade over departed Austin Hooper?

Jeremy Johnson