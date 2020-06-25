Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Giving Jamon Brown His Flowers

Rashad Milligan

It's an age-old sports cliche- lineman is a thankless job.

It's a position where you take all the bumps and bruises, while receiving none of the glory.

Not only does this sentiment align with on-the-field recognition, but in the off-the-field efforts as well.

Atlanta Falcons guard Jamon Brown has been putting in work this offseason.

The Louisville, Kentucky native has spent the pandemic period using his platform and outreach to uplift his hometown. 

It started with a COVID-19 relief fund for those affected in Louisville, Kentucky.

Then, eyes around the world looked at Brown's home as one of the central cities during the start of the protests against police brutality and racial injustice. A group of then-officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department conducted a no-knock raid that led to the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March. Taylor has been one of the most mentioned names during the latest push for justice.

At the start of a protest, Brown was seen leading a prayer where WDRB News' Dalton Godbey quoted the lineman saying "we all serve the same God."

During one of the protests, Brown deescalated a situation with a bystander.

In one of the city's biggest marches, Brown was a part of celebrity leaders in the group that included hip-hop artist Jack Harlow and Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell.

The aforementioned acts are just the latest of Brown's efforts in giving back. The motto of his foundation is "setting our foundation one day at a time, one block at a time."

Last year, he helped pay for the funeral of a one-month-old killed by his father. He also helped in paying the cost of former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen's funeral.

Brown played in 10 games in 2019 and started nine. He signed a three-year deal worth $18.75 million last offseason. In 587 snaps last season, he committed five overall penalties on the line- three holding, one false start and one offside call.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding group workouts against recent NFLPA guidelines

Should the NFL enact stricter social distancing rules for its players?

Dave Holcomb

by

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL To Address Reopening Plans In Conference Call On Thursday

How will the NFL reopen the team facilities this summer?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Providing The Next Generation With Role Model

Wallace's impact on NASCAR similar to that of Michael Vick's on the game of football

Jeremy Johnson

Can Todd Gurley II Return To MVP Form For The Atlanta Falcons?

Zach Hood

by

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 6-24

Here's what you missed on the Falcon Report so far during the week of June 22nd, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Julio Jones earns his first 200+ yard game.

Julio Jones earned his first 200+ yard game against the Packers in 2014.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver

Matt Ryan joins Pardon My Take to discuss 28-3, who's the best QB in the NFC South + more

Zach Hood

Are the Atlanta Falcons declaring July 10th “JUL10 Day?”

Should Julio Jones receive his own appreciation day?

Chris Vinel

by

MichaelCook1010

What Do Tom Brady and Drew Brees Have Left in the Tank?

How much longer will Brees and Brady continue in the NFL?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Christian Crittenden

Thomas Dimitroff Says There Still Is Uncertainty About The Upcoming Season But The Atlanta Falcons Will Be Prepared.

Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff discusses what the offseason has been like and what challenges the team faces moving forward.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver