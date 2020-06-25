Giving Jamon Brown His Flowers

It's an age-old sports cliche- lineman is a thankless job.

It's a position where you take all the bumps and bruises, while receiving none of the glory.

Not only does this sentiment align with on-the-field recognition, but in the off-the-field efforts as well.

Atlanta Falcons guard Jamon Brown has been putting in work this offseason.

The Louisville, Kentucky native has spent the pandemic period using his platform and outreach to uplift his hometown.

It started with a COVID-19 relief fund for those affected in Louisville, Kentucky.

Then, eyes around the world looked at Brown's home as one of the central cities during the start of the protests against police brutality and racial injustice. A group of then-officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department conducted a no-knock raid that led to the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March. Taylor has been one of the most mentioned names during the latest push for justice.

At the start of a protest, Brown was seen leading a prayer where WDRB News' Dalton Godbey quoted the lineman saying "we all serve the same God."

During one of the protests, Brown deescalated a situation with a bystander.

In one of the city's biggest marches, Brown was a part of celebrity leaders in the group that included hip-hop artist Jack Harlow and Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell.

The aforementioned acts are just the latest of Brown's efforts in giving back. The motto of his foundation is "setting our foundation one day at a time, one block at a time."

Last year, he helped pay for the funeral of a one-month-old killed by his father. He also helped in paying the cost of former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen's funeral.

Brown played in 10 games in 2019 and started nine. He signed a three-year deal worth $18.75 million last offseason. In 587 snaps last season, he committed five overall penalties on the line- three holding, one false start and one offside call.

