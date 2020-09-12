SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks To Wear Armbands Honoring Late John Lewis; Falcons To Wear Voting Shirts In Pre-Game

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their season Sunday afternoon in a contest against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Saturday night, the Falcons announced that they and the Seahawks would be wearing white armbands that feature the initials of the late congressman and logos of each respective team.

The Falcons continue their player led RISE UP & Vote initiative. The Falcons will wear shirts that have a quote from Congressman Lewis on the front and the RISE UP & Vote logo on the back during pregame warmups.

The quote:

"The vote is the most powerful, nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society." - Congressman John Lewis

Falcons' defensive end Steven Means said "We’re taking this moment and making it a movement, not just as a race, a community or a team, but as a nation… it’s time to standup, rise up and vote."

"We know John Lewis is a big part and a big reason that [Voting Rights Act] is part of the world today," said safety Ricardo Allen. "So to be able to tie that in with our team and be able to do it with such a great man like John Lewis -- someone that I've been blessed enough to go down and do the Selma walk with myself."

