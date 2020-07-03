Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

REPORT: The NFL Will Trim Training Camp Rosters

Chris Vinel

The coronavirus affects everything, and unfortunately, that might mean a few more football players missing out on their NFL dreams this year.

The league plans to trim training camp rosters by at least 10 players, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Typically, teams can bring 90 players to training camp, but the buzz around the NFL is they will be limited to 75 or 80 due to the pandemic this year. Regular season rosters hold 53 players.

Wednesday, the NFL reportedly cut the preseason in half, from four games to two. Because of that, teams won’t need as many players to fill out their rosters.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to decide the appropriate amount of players. One plan being discussed calls for teams to split into two groups and practice at different times, regardless of how many players report to camp.

The league is also considering expanding its practice squad rosters to 16-20 players, instead of the usual 10, once the regular season begins. This would give teams a security blanket in case of a coronavirus outbreak on their rosters.

These protocol rumblings and changes are unlikely to stop soon. Per Schefter, his sources around the league are questioning whether training camp will even be able to commence on time.

The NFL and most of its players are doing everything possible to play football this fall, though.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

My Dick Hertz

Who Is The Biggest Threat To The Falcons In The NFC South?

The Falcons have an improved team, but they still have to go through their division first. Who's their biggest threat?

Malik Brown

Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to make an immediate impact

Former Auburn Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to come in and make an impact right away

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL to cut preseason to two weeks

Who will the Falcons play during the preseason?

Dave Holcomb

BLITZ ZONE: Matt Ryan Is THE BEST Quarterback In The NFC South

Is Matt Ryan the greatest quarterback in the NFC South? Find out on BLITZ ZONE: Falcons Nest!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-1

Here's what Atlanta Falcons news you missed on the Falcon Report since June 29th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

June NFL Coronavrius Update! Brought To You By The Falcon Report

Wanna know what happened with COVID-19 this month and how it impacted the Atlanta Falcons? Check this out!

Christopher Smitherman II

TOP TEN Atlanta Falcons News Articles June 2020

Here are the TOP TEN most read articles on Sports Illustrated's Falcon Report for the month of June.

Christopher Smitherman II

Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

In honor of Michael Vick's 40th birthday on Friday, let's take a look at his days with the Atlanta Falcons and compare them against his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Keanu Neal is "feeling good" after another season of rehab

Falcons safety Keanu Neal has suffered two straight season ending injuries with an Achilles and ACL.

Christian Crittenden