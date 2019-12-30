FalconMaven
WATCH: Looking ahead to Falcons' 2020 schedule

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 28-22, on Sunday. While the contest didn't possess any playoff implications, the result will impact next year's schedule.

With the victory, the Falcons finished second in the NFC South, which means they will have a second-place schedule next year.

For those unaware, the NFL schedule is a pattern. The order of that pattern won't be revealed until April with the league-wide schedule reveal, but after Sunday, we already know who each team will play and where next year.

The NFC South faces the NFC North and AFC West in 2020. That was already set before Week 17, but because the Falcons won Sunday, they will also play the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

If the Falcons had lost Sunday, they would've played the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants instead of the Seahawks and Cowboys. 

Below is where the Falcons will play each of their 2020 opponents:

Home Games:
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers

Away Games:
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers

Interestingly, the Falcons will have only four outdoor games in 2020. This past season, the Falcons played three contests outside and went 3-0.

Since the beginning of the 2016 season, the Falcons are 15-8 in outdoor games, so it might actually be a disadvantage for Atlanta to play so few outdoor games.

