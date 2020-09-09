SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons Finalize Practice Squad with Four Protected Players

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon to their practice squad after releasing him Tuesday to open a roster spot for defensive end Steven Means according to the AJC. With the addition of Bucannon, the Falcons have completed their practice squad.

Because of coronavirus, NFL practice squads will include 16 players this season, and teams will have a lot more flexibility with promoting players from the practice squad to the active roster. Traditionally, teams must place a player on the active roster on IR or release him in order to promote someone from the practice squad. 

Then, to send that player back to the practice squad, he must clear waivers first. In that situation, other teams often claim that player.

That won't be the case this season, as the NFL prepares to have a backup plan in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. For the first time, NFL teams can protect four players from the practice squad, making them ineligible for waivers.

The Falcons will protect quarterback Kurt Benkert, guard Sean Harlow, wide receiver Chris Rowland and tackle John Wetzel. Other Falcons practice squad players besides Bucannon include cornerback Delrick Abrams, safety Jamal Carter, defensive end Austin Edwards, wide receiver Juwan Green, cornerback Tyler Hall, cornerback Josh Hawkins, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, punter Cameron Nizialek, tight end Jared Pinkney, linebacker Edmond Robinson and offensive lineman Willie Wright.

Some other notable practice squad players protected from waivers around the league include Buccaneers quarterback Josh Rosen, Titans quarterback Trevor Siemian and 49ers wide receiver Kevin White.

