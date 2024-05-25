Falcons CB A.J. Terrell 'So Locked In' Entering Contract Year
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris hasn't been a defensive backs coach in nine years, but it hasn't stopped him from drawing back on his past experiences.
During OTAs, Morris has taken a few reps at cornerback to help receivers work on their releases off the line of scrimmage. He also revisited a saying that frequented the rooms he once coached: "The secondary drives the bus."
And in Atlanta, cornerback A.J. Terrell is behind the wheel.
Morris dubbed Terrell a phenomenal, proven player, but the work he's done off the field has been just as paramount to cementing this reputation.
The Falcons' secondary has faced questions throughout the spring, as the crop of players behind Terrell and safety Jessie Bates III aren't as established in their roles. But thus far, the unit has quieted any potential concerns held by Morris and staff.
From movement and ball skills to the pursuit of greatness, Morris believes the backline of Atlanta's defense is off to a strong start - in large part because of the leadership Terrell provides inside the IBM Performance Facility.
"There is no second thought when you look at those guys' work," Morris said. "It started way back in the weight room when A.J. and (Dee) Alford and those guys are all working out. Then, you see a different DB come a different day ... and you felt like, 'Man, these guys have been working for greatness for a while.'"
But it's not just individual greatness. Instead, Morris believes the Terrell-driven group is trending toward uniform greatness that will ultimately translate to the field this fall.
Morris's conviction in Terrell is far from summer loving. When the Falcons drafted Terrell at No. 16 overall in 2020, Morris was the team's defensive coordinator. Atlanta liked Terrell's mindset, demeanor and toughness.
The lone knock on him, Morris said, was being "beat pretty bad" by then-LSU receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in the national championship, which proved to be Terrell's final college game. Chase and Jefferson hastily became All-Pro wideouts and their quarterback, Joe Burrow, turned into the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Jefferson, Chase, and Burrow have made a lot of excellent players look less than that.
Now 25-years old, Terrell is in a different spot both as a player and person since Morris departed for the Los Angeles Rams after the 2020 season.
Through four campaigns, Terrell has started all 61 of his appearances and carries an All-Pro honoree in his back pocket. He's held opposing passers to 56% completion rates or lower in each of the past-three years and started shadowing receivers more often in 2023.
Terrell hasn't recorded an interception in two seasons as quarterbacks have been incentivized to throw away from him, but his stock remains high in Atlanta's building. He's entering a contract year, and while neither Morris nor general manager Terry Fontenot have addressed Terrell's long-term future, they've spoken fondly of what he's done and what his future holds.
And Morris, who's now over halfway through his first OTA session back with Terrell in Atlanta, has already seen the progression that's taken place across the past three and a half years.
"He’s been doing a really good job," Morris said. "A.J. has been so locked in. The player and the thoughtfulness that he puts behind everything that he does has really been to a different level since I’ve been back."
Terrell battled hamstring tightness earlier this week and was limited in practice as a precaution, Morris said, but it's not expected to be a long-term ailment.
And so, Terrell's fifth-professional season remains on the right path - one driven down by a bus currently encompassed by 90 players with Terrell and his fellow defensive backs leading the way.
"His ability to go up there with the effort and energy that it takes to go play that position has really been exciting to watch and exciting to see," Morris said.