Hardest Part Of Training Camp For A.J. Terrell Right Now Is Wearing His Mask While Practicing

COVID-19 has definitely made for a unique NFL offseason.

Most NFL players have been limited to what they can do and with whom.

This is an especially difficult time for NFL rookies to get acclimated with their new team.

It would help if the rookies drafted already live in that city.

Well that’s good news for the Dirty Birds.

Atlanta Falcons, first-round draft pick A.J Terrell , is a local hometown kid.

He played on Atlanta’s west side at Westlake High School. So, after leaving his college career at Clemson he returned back home to Atlanta.

He has been able to utilize this unique offseason and sets his sights on being a positive leader in the locker room.

Terrell spoke with reporters virtually on Tuesday.

Terrell’s offseason

Terrell lives nearby, so he has been able to get together with some of the Falcons’ players.

“ Since I’m already in Atlanta it was easy for me to get on the field with the guys and just be able to do the calls and actually do it in person, that was the main thing for me. You know it’s beneficial and definitely worked out for me going into camp, where we are now.”

Terrell explained how he has been getting his body and mind prepared for this season by utilizing trainers and spending time in the playbook.

“The virtual meetings we have with the coaches going through our film study and playbook. And also just working out with the trainers that I have down here in Atlanta and taking care of body as well with chiropractor, massage therapist and yoga and stuff like that, that’s what my whole summer has really consist of and now we are here.”

When asked what’s the hardest think at camp right now, Terrell responded,“Definitely the masks are a difficult part out here in the sun, trying to breathe through that mask and check calls on things like that and just running around with the mask on that’s really been a hard part.”

Yoga, playbook, working out with teammates, either this is Atlanta Falcons new rookie corner or Phil Jackson reincarnated.

Positive Leadership

Having a rookie lead the defensive back unit isn’t something new for the Falcons.

The Falcons drafted Desmond Trufant in the first round in 2013 and before that DeAngelo Hall in the first round in 2004 and who could forget Deion Sanders in the first round of the 1989 draft.

Terrell has some ground to cover before he can meet the standards of former first round picks.

He is however saying all the right things in these early days of training camp.

“In order to hold someone else accountable I definitely have to hold myself accountable and that will take place in the locker room and on the field and then once all that evolves, it will definitely take place on the field with my teammates and I will be able to direct people here and there and just work my way up the depth chart.”

Terrell seems to have his goals lined up and has his sights set on success.

“Number one goal, you know going into this camp and everything is definitely earning my keep and earning the respect of my teammates and just going in and competing everyday and making my presence felt.”

