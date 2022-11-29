Skip to main content

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Provides Arnold Ebiketie Injury Update

Atlanta Falcons rookie outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie went down with a wrist injury Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Falcons coach Arthur Smith delivered an encouraging update on Ebiketie's status moving forward.

The Atlanta Falcons have needed additional help rushing the passer for years, and rookie second-round outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie has the ability to provide exactly that.

Entering the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, Ebiketie had been playing the best ball of his young career, recording two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one and a half sacks over the previous two games.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion was off to a fast start against Washington, collecting two tackles and a quarterback hit in just nine snaps ... but left the game in the second quarter and never returned.

It was a worrying development for Ebiketie and the Falcons defensive front, which needs all the juice it can get off the edge. Coach Arthur Smith didn't have an update after the game, but was able to offer new information Monday - and it was largely positive

"(We're) hopeful he'll be alright," Smith said. "He's dealing with a wrist injury. We'll try some different things, maybe a different brace here or there, check again to make sure there's nothing else lingering with him."

Ebiketie was questionable entering Sunday's game with an arm injury and appears to have re-aggravated it vs. the Commanders.

Fortunately, the Falcons have just one more game - Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - before a much-needed bye week. It remains unclear whether or not Ebiketie will be able to play, but Smith's message and tone expresses optimism.

The Falcons, "hopeful" that Ebiketie will suit up, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

