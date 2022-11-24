NOV 24 EDWARDS CUT; DARBY SIGNED

The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Bryan Edwards on waivers Thursday. The move comes just a day after the team signed wide receiver Frank Darby from the practice squad.

The Falcons traded for Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders back in May and there was hope that he could be a starter for Atlanta this season.

However, he failed to live up to expectations, catching only three passes for 15 yards in seven games this season.

NOV 23 PATTERSON EARNS NFC HONORS AFTER SETTING KICK RETURN RECORD

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring his NFL-record ninth kick return touchdown Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Patterson, 31, took a second quarter kickoff 103 yards back to the house, the first of his Falcons career. The last time Patterson returned a kick for a score was in 2020, when he was a member of the Bears. A four-time All-Pro, Patterson now sits in sole possession of first place in return scores ... and has some added hardware as a result.

NOV 23 GRADY JARRETT NOMINATED FOR SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been named the team's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The honor is presented each year to an NFL player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition

Alex Mack and Jake Matthews were nominated for the award the previous two years, and now Jarrett joins them.

NOV 21 FALCONS SIGN COMPTON AND RAINE, CLAIM JOHNSON

After a hectic day of injury news, the Atlanta Falcons have made several roster moves.

With tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve, the Falcons have signed tight end John Raine to the practice, claimed defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans and signed free agent linebacker Will Compton.

Compton, 33, spent time with Falcons coach Arthur Smith when the two were on the Tennessee Titans. He last played in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders and has since risen to stardom on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast powered by Barstool Sports. Compton announced his return to the gridiron via social media Monday night:

Compton previously worked out for the Falcons in early October with the belief that a later signing could be in the cards, and the two sides evidently felt the conclusion of Week 12 was the right time. Compton will have a physical Tuesday morning and join the team in time for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

NOV 19 FALCONS ELEVATE DARBY, NEUZIL

The Atlanta Falcons have elevated receiver Frank Darby and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

A sixth-round pick in 2021, Darby has played in just one game this season and has only one career reception to his name in 11 contests.

This marks Neuzil's third consecutive elevation, as injuries to left guard Elijah Wilkinson and his replacement Matt Hennessy, who's also the backup center, have created depth problems on Atlanta's offensive line. Neuzil can play all at all three spots on the interior.

The Falcons and Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

NOV 16 MCKINLEY TO COWBOYS

Another former member of Dan Quinn's defense is reuniting with him.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. ESPN was the first to report the news.

McKinley, who just turned 26, was drafted in the first round by Quinn and the Falcons in 2017 and played in Atlanta until 2020.

Since leaving Atlanta, McKinley has bounced around the league to the Las Vegas Raiders (2020), Cleveland Browns (2021), Tennessee Titans (2022) and Los Angeles Rams (2022).

NOV 13 MATT RYAN RETURNS TO STARTING QB ROLE FOR COLTS

After 14 years as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan found himself in unfamiliar territory after just seven games as an Indianapolis Colts - a healthy scratch on Sunday's, relegated to holding a tablet on the sideline as second-year pro Sam Ehlinger took over under center.

But with the Colts firing coach Frank Reich on Monday and replacing him with former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, Ryan's life returned to normalcy, as he was back on the field for Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, even after Saturday named Ehlinger the starter.

Ryan ended the day 21 of 28 for 222 yards passing and one touchdown, throwing no interceptions and taking just one sack in a turnover-free performance. The 37-year-old added a 39-yard scramble, which nearly doubled his previous career long of 20, achieved during 2010, his third professional season.

Indianapolis won 25-20, almost a month since its last victory (Oct. 16 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars). Ryan will look to keep the Colts in the win column next Sunday against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

NOV 13 BUCS PUSH FALCONS GAME BACK IN STANDINGS

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Tom Brady's team holds sole possession of first place in the NFC South at 5-5.

The Falcons had the opportunity to match that record on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, but a 25-15 loss pushed them back to 4-6, closing the door of opportunity.

While this doesn't spell the end for the Falcons this season, it puts them behind the 8-ball. Now, the Falcons must hope that the Bucs slip up at some point during the season before the two teams meet in the Week 18 season finale.

NOV 7 PANTHERS ANNOUNCE STARTING QB VS. FALCONS

The Carolina Panthers have named P.J. Walker as the starting quarterback for Thursday night's contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Walker threw a miraculous Hail Mary as part of a 317-yard passing performance when the two teams met in Atlanta on Oct. 30, but completed just three of 10 passes for nine yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Carolina's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield replaced Walker and went 14 of 20 for 155 yards and two touchdowns, leading three scoring drives in the process but evidently didn't do enough to take the job away from Walker.

The Falcons and Panthers square off at 8:15 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium.

OCT 31 SANU, SHARPE WORK OUT FOR 49ers The San Francisco 49ers need a wide receiver, and they're looking in the direction of two former Atlanta Falcons.

The Niners invited Mohamed Sanu Jr. and Tajae Sharpe in for a workout Monday, along with Adam Humphries. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Sanu played eight games for San Francisco last season and parts of four seasons with the Falcons from 2016-19. Sharpe played 15 games for the Falcons last season, recording 230 receiving yards.

OCT 28 PANTHERS RB CHUBA HUBBARD OUT VS. FALCONS The Carolina Panthers will be without starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hubbard, who took over for the recently traded Christian McCaffrey, had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown last week while adding two receptions for 10 yards and another score to his totals.

In Hubbard's place, look for the Panthers to give veteran halfback D'Onta Foreman a heavy role on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.

The Falcons and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

OCT 25 SHEFFIELD SIGNS WITH COWBOYS The Dallas Cowboys signed cornerback Kendall Sheffield Tuesday to the practice squad, a source tells Falcon Report.

Sheffield rejoins defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Dallas after he helped draft him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sheffield played with the Falcons from 2019-21 before he was cut in May.

OCT 20 MCCAFFREY DEALT Just days after the Carolina Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, they've sent another key player to the NFC West.

The Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for draft picks. ESPN was the first to report the news.

NFL Network is reporting that the Panthers will receive a second, third, and fourth-round pick in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the McCaffrey-less Panthers in Weeks 8 & 10.

OCT 17 TRADE WIND Is it a fire sale yet?

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers via trade. … and while the 1-5 Panthers want the world to know they’re not conducting a “fire sale,” we’ll …

Anderson, who played in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks.

"I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game. I've never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

Carolina won’t “dump” Christian McCaffrey. But as the Panthers watch Atlanta rise in the NFC South … more changes are likely in store.

OCT 11 BROWNS SIGN FORMER FALCON TYELER DAVISON

Just two days after trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns have added another former Atlanta Falcons defender to the team.

According to NFL Network, the Browns signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad.

Davison, 30, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2019-21.

OCT 7 FALCONS SIGN CHRIS HINTON

The Atlanta Falcons have signed rookie defensive tackle Chris Hinton to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo on the practice squad injured reserve.

Hinton, 22, played collegiately at Michigan after being a consensus top-50 recruit out of high school. He signed with the New York Giants after going undrafted but was waived in the second round of cuts.

Hinton's father, Chris, played 13 years in the NFL as an offensive guard and tackle in the 1980s and 1990s, including four with the Falcons from 1990 to 1993, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

OCT 5 COLE BEASLEY RETIRES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team.

However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.

The Falcons will now look to face wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman and former Atlanta legend Julio Jones.

OCT 4 VIKINGS SIGN KHYIRIS TONGA FROM FALCONS PRACTICE SQUAD

The Minnesota Vikings have signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

Tonga, 26, originally signed with the Falcons on Sept. 5 after being waived by the Chicago Bears in the final round of preseason cuts. A seventh-round draft pick in 2021, Tonga played in 15 games during his rookie season, making a pair of starts. He totaled 24 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a fumble recovery.

Now, the 6-3, 338-pounder will return to the NFC North while the Falcons are left in need of another member for their practice squad.

OCT 3 FALCONS WORKING OUT WILL COMPTON

The Atlanta Falcons are hosting 10-year veteran linebacker Will Compton in for a workout. The news was announced on Barstool Sports.

Compton played two games last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and did not sign with a team this season. He says that the Falcons offered him a workout two weeks ago, but he hasn't been able to until now.

Compton spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where Arthur Smith was a coach and Dean Pees was a defensive coordinator.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.