Cam Newton will return as Panthers starting quarterback in 2020

After months of uncertainty, it looks like Cam Newton will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers next season, according to Ian Rapoport.

Changes have been taking affect in the Panthers front office since the end of last season. Ron Rivera was fired and Matt Rhule took over the helms. Luke Kuechly announced his retirement which was a sudden shock to others around the league. Greg Olsen, who’s been one of the longest tenured Panthers, was cut late in January.

All these signs pointed to a fresh start for the franchise, and then Cam Newton became the new topic. After suffering multiple injuries and being places on injured reserve this past season, it was unsure if the Panthers wanted to cut ties with Newton, which likely meant they’d be going in rebuild mode.

Now with the news that Newton will be back, it seems as if the Panthers will look to stay competitive, most notably in a loaded NFC South division.

When healthy, Newton has showed that he can be a dynamic player and a top tier quarterback in the league using both his arms and legs as weapons.

This means the Falcons will have to deal with another year of trying to slow down Newton, as he’s torched them on the ground since being drafted by Carolina. The head-to-head record may not show it, but Newton can be a nuance at times.

So with Drew Brees announcing that he’ll return for another season, Cam Newton returning, and Matt Ryan staying put, Jameis Winston looks like the odd man out of the NFC South division quarterbacks staying on their respective teams.