Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons vs. Panthers: Livestream, TV Channel, and Latest Odds

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the game, plus latest betting odds and lines.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are 5-7 on the season. This is the second meeting of the season between the NFC South Foes.

    The Panthers won the first game 19-13 on Halloween, but they have dropped three of four since. The Falcons have also dropped three of their last four games. This is a match up of who will still be alive for a playoff berth, and who will be looking at a top-ten NFL Draft pick in 2022.

    Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the game, plus latest betting odds and lines:

    Who: Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-7)
    When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. EST
    Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
    TV: FOX (Commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)
    Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
    Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App
    Money Line: Panthers -143 (bet $143 to win $100), Falcons +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
    Spread: Panthers -2.5, O/U 42

    Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

    The Panthers enter the game a 2.5-point favorite over the Falcons. Carolina is coming off a bye week after one of their worst games of the season, a 33-10 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a career low 5.8 quarterback rating. He only completed five passes and threw two interceptions.

    The Falcons were dominated in the trenches in October's loss, but have run the ball much better the last few games. In a loss last week to the Buccaneers, Atlanta ran for 121 yards and had 149 yards rushing in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars the week prior.

    The Falcons currently are in line for the eighth overall pick in April's NFL Draft with the Panthers just one spot behind them. A win keeps the victor in playoff contention, while a loss helps solidify a top-ten pick for the loser.

    Recommended Articles

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    Play

    Falcons vs. Panthers: Livestream, TV Channel, and Latest Odds

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the game, plus latest betting odds and lines.

    1 minute ago
    Jake Matthews
    Play

    Matthews is Falcons Nominee for Sportsmanship Award

    The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Art Rooney Sr.

    2 hours ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Cordarrelle Patterson Dissed in NFL Ranking - and Why It’s OK

    Pro Football Focus reveals its Top 75 Free Agents for 2022, and you have to scroll way, way down to find Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

    4 hours ago

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    News

    Falcons vs. Panthers: Livestream, TV Channel, and Latest Odds

    1 minute ago
    Jake Matthews
    News

    Matthews is Falcons Nominee for Sportsmanship Award

    2 hours ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson Dissed in NFL Ranking - and Why It’s OK

    4 hours ago
    kurt matt
    News

    QB Legend Rips Matt Ryan as 'Frustrating & Confusing'

    14 hours ago
    Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Coach Reveals Why QB Cam Newton is a 'Problem'

    21 hours ago
    Cam Newton Shaq Thompson Carolina Panthers
    News

    Falcons vs. Panthers, Where LB Shaq Thompson Can Play ... QB!?

    22 hours ago
    hurst atl clutch
    News

    Falcons Roster Update: Hurst Close to Return

    Dec 7, 2021
    Derek Stingley Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    New Mock Draft has Falcons Taking Star CB

    Dec 7, 2021