Falcons vs. Panthers: Livestream, TV Channel, and Latest Odds

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the game, plus latest betting odds and lines.

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are 5-7 on the season. This is the second meeting of the season between the NFC South Foes.

The Panthers won the first game 19-13 on Halloween, but they have dropped three of four since. The Falcons have also dropped three of their last four games. This is a match up of who will still be alive for a playoff berth, and who will be looking at a top-ten NFL Draft pick in 2022.

Who: Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-7)

When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: FOX (Commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Panthers -143 (bet $143 to win $100), Falcons +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Spread: Panthers -2.5, O/U 42

The Panthers enter the game a 2.5-point favorite over the Falcons. Carolina is coming off a bye week after one of their worst games of the season, a 33-10 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a career low 5.8 quarterback rating. He only completed five passes and threw two interceptions.

The Falcons were dominated in the trenches in October's loss, but have run the ball much better the last few games. In a loss last week to the Buccaneers, Atlanta ran for 121 yards and had 149 yards rushing in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars the week prior.

The Falcons currently are in line for the eighth overall pick in April's NFL Draft with the Panthers just one spot behind them. A win keeps the victor in playoff contention, while a loss helps solidify a top-ten pick for the loser.