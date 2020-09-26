Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons will look to get in the win column on Sunday as they host the 2-0 Chicago Bears.

So far to start the season, the Falcons have looked like the same team to begin last year. While their offense has kept them in games, it has been the defense that has been inconsistent. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, it was the defense and special teams that cost them a 19-point second half lead.

On the other hand, the Bears have been a solid team through two weeks. Mitchell Trubisky has proved many people wrong, and the defense has continued to be a positive.

This should be a good game between these teams, so let’s get into some predictions for the Falcons.

Offense

The Falcons offense has been rolling to start the season, but they’ll be going up against their biggest challenge in the Bears. They have Pro-Bowl caliber players on the defensive line and secondary, so the offense will have to be spot on.

Julio Jones is a game-time decision for Sunday, which means it will be up to Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage to carry the load for the receivers. Jones acquires extra attention on the field, so losing him will be a big loss against a good secondary.

The Bears have done a good job of stopping the run, and Todd Gurley II has not made that much of an impact to start the season. It’s important that the Hawks try to get the run game involved, but it may hard to do so with this defensive line.

The game changer will be how the offensive line is able to hold up and protect Matt Ryan. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, and Robert Quinn have shown throughout their career the ability to get to the quarterback, and they won’t make it easy on an offensive still trying to mesh together.

Defense

The defense has showed some good signs, and some bad signs through two weeks. Luckily, they play a Bears team with not many playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Allen Robinson is the most consistent wide receiver the Bears have, and then it’s other role players trying to fit in. The Falcons secondary has been exposed so far, but this game should be different.

David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen are a two-headed monster at running back, and both have made a big impact to the season. The Falcons have a solid job at containing running backs, and they should be able to do the same against the Bears offensive line. Deion Jones will also be important in stopping both backs coming out of the backfield.

The biggest factor for the defense will be getting to Trubisky. Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley have been getting constant pressure on the quarterback, and Trubisky is a player that could get rattled easily.

Overall Prediction

Even though the Falcons look to be on the wrong side of the spectrum to start the season, this Bears team could be a way for them to get back on track. I think the Falcons will have a bounce back defensive performance, and will have just enough on offense to produce against the feisty Bears defense.

Score Prediction: Falcons 20, Bears 17

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook