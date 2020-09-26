SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons will look to get in the win column on Sunday as they host the 2-0 Chicago Bears.

So far to start the season, the Falcons have looked like the same team to begin last year. While their offense has kept them in games, it has been the defense that has been inconsistent. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, it was the defense and special teams that cost them a 19-point second half lead.

On the other hand, the Bears have been a solid team through two weeks. Mitchell Trubisky has proved many people wrong, and the defense has continued to be a positive.

This should be a good game between these teams, so let’s get into some predictions for the Falcons.

Offense

The Falcons offense has been rolling to start the season, but they’ll be going up against their biggest challenge in the Bears. They have Pro-Bowl caliber players on the defensive line and secondary, so the offense will have to be spot on.

Julio Jones is a game-time decision for Sunday, which means it will be up to Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage to carry the load for the receivers. Jones acquires extra attention on the field, so losing him will be a big loss against a good secondary.

The Bears have done a good job of stopping the run, and Todd Gurley II has not made that much of an impact to start the season. It’s important that the Hawks try to get the run game involved, but it may hard to do so with this defensive line.

The game changer will be how the offensive line is able to hold up and protect Matt Ryan. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, and Robert Quinn have shown throughout their career the ability to get to the quarterback, and they won’t make it easy on an offensive still trying to mesh together.

Defense

The defense has showed some good signs, and some bad signs through two weeks. Luckily, they play a Bears team with not many playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Allen Robinson is the most consistent wide receiver the Bears have, and then it’s other role players trying to fit in. The Falcons secondary has been exposed so far, but this game should be different.

David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen are a two-headed monster at running back, and both have made a big impact to the season. The Falcons have a solid job at containing running backs, and they should be able to do the same against the Bears offensive line. Deion Jones will also be important in stopping both backs coming out of the backfield.

The biggest factor for the defense will be getting to Trubisky. Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley have been getting constant pressure on the quarterback, and Trubisky is a player that could get rattled easily.

Overall Prediction

Even though the Falcons look to be on the wrong side of the spectrum to start the season, this Bears team could be a way for them to get back on track. I think the Falcons will have a bounce back defensive performance, and will have just enough on offense to produce against the feisty Bears defense.

Score Prediction: Falcons 20, Bears 17

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons Place Rookie A.J. Terrell on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. He becomes the first NFL player to miss a game this seaon due to COVID-19

Christian Crittenden

How The Falcons Can Save Their Season

In order to salvage this season and possibly Quinn’s job, the Falcons must make the playoffs.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Wednesday, September 23rd! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

After a devastating loss in Dallas, the Atlanta Falcons look ahead to the Chicago Bears

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Zach Hood

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

The Atlanta Falcons secondary will have to go up against the Chicago Bears receivers this week. Who has the advantage?

Malik Brown

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Bears?

What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in Week 3?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Provides Update On Black Community Fundraiser

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has not allowed the season to slow down the progress he made over the summer.

Rashad Milligan

A.J. Terrell Cracks PFF's Week 2 'Rookie Studs' List

Rookie cornerback and 2020 first round draft pick A.J. Terrell out of Clemson was remarkably better vs. the Cowboys compared to his Week 1 struggles vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Zach Hood

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 22nd, 2020

After the Dallas Cowboys fiasco, Falcons fans talk about how the Atlanta Falcons are going to perform against the Bears in game 3 of the 2020 season.

William B. Carver