Why Bears QB Justin Fields Does - And Doesn't - Make Sense for Falcons

The date was April 21, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, with a brand-new regime spearheaded by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot poised to make their first selection in power.

The three picks ahead of the Falcons were all quarterbacks - Jacksonville took Trevor Lawrence, the Jets opted for Zach Wilson and San Francisco grabbed Trey Lance.

There were still two highly touted signal callers high on the consensus board - Alabama's Mac Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields, who played each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship some three months earlier.

Atlanta was believed to be out on Jones, but Fields - the local product who attended Falcons games as a high schooler - seemed like a fine fit for what Smith wanted to do offensively.

And yet, the Falcons opted for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The selection provided immediate dividends, as Pitts recorded the second-most receiving yards among rookie tight ends in league history en route to a Pro Bowl nod.

However, as Fields, now the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, hit the field for Thursday Night Football, many a mind began to drift back to Atlanta's decision on that fateful April night.

Did Atlanta make the wrong move?

How good can Fields be?

Is there any chance for a future pairing?

The logical answer to each of those questions is straightforward: time will tell.

But in the meantime, here's why Fields to Atlanta does - and does not - make sense.

Why It Doesn't Work:

Fields is 23 years old, a first-round pick some 18 months ago and has provided several high-end flashes during his 18 games as Chicago's quarterback.

Franchise signal callers are difficult to come by, and Fields more than has the potential to be exactly that. Some teams build a team before selecting their franchise quarterback, but Chicago appears set to build around theirs. The biggest roadblock to the scenario is exactly that - the odds that Chicago would be willing to part with Fields are extremely low.

Beyond that, the Falcons have rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder waiting in the wings, and while Ridder's presence alone isn't enough to dissuade a potential Fields acquisition, Atlanta needs to see what it has in the former Cincinnati star.

Additionally, the Falcons have already had one chance to select Fields, and evidently didn't feel enough conviction to take him over Pitts.

Why It Works:

The biggest factor working in favor is that Fields fits what Smith wants in a quarterback, as mentioned above. The 23-year-old is a phenomenal athlete with above-average arm talent and the ability to make plays off-structure and on the move.

Fields' ability to win from a variety of platforms would pair well with Smith and provide Atlanta with increased versatility.

There's also the integral element of Chicago's regime - Fields wasn't drafted by Bears coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. Rather, it was Ryan Pace, now a senior personnel executive for the Falcons and played a key role in bringing several former Bears to Atlanta, who turned the card in on draft night.

Fields is working with first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy who, entering Week 6, had the offense attempting the fewest passes league-wide since 1982. Beyond the coaching staff, Fields is working with one of the most limited skill position groups in the league.

From a head coaching change to a simple lack of weapons, the environment around Fields has been far from ideal. In Atlanta, he'd have Pitts, 2022 first-round pick Drake London, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and one of the NFL's most improved offensive lines.

On the Clock ...

The Fields to Atlanta talk is unlikely to subside among the fanbase any time soon. Quarterbacks are often the most talked about position, and the Falcons opted to make Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in league history rather than selecting Fields.

However, the Bears have a legitimate talent on their hands, and with the ever-growing importance of the quarterback position, seem set to keep Fields in the mix for the long haul.

Ultimately, while Fields would be a seamless fit both on and off the field, the Falcons already had their crack at him, and wound up going a different direction.

Whether or not the decision comes back to haunt Atlanta remains to be seen, but one way or another, the Kennesaw, Georgia native will return home soon, as Chicago travels to Atlanta on Nov. 20.

Should Fields star, it'll serve as another reminder of what could've been - or could be, depending on how the next several years unfold.

