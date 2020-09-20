SI.com
Falcon Report
Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Chicago Bears

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons were not able to come out of Dallas with a win, and lost on a last-second field goal after blowing a 19-point second-half league.

After a disappointing showing last week, it looked like the Falcons studied the film and fixed most of their problems.

The offense continued to look prolific as Matt Ryan was 24 of 36 with 273 yards and four touchdowns. Calvin Ridley carried his great play over from last week and had 109 yards and two touchdowns. Todd Gurley II was more involved in the offense because the Falcons controlled the game through three quarters.

The defense came out hungry early in the game, forcing three turnovers in the first quarter. The defensive line pressured Dak Prescott early and often, and the secondary held its own after getting torched against Russell Wilson. 

As it so often does, the second half of the game doomed the Falcons. They fell apart late, which allowed Prescott and the Cowboys offense to seize momentum in the fourth quarter.

Next on the schedule for the Falcons is the Chicago Bears, who are 2-0 to start the season.

After a long offseason of quarterback controversy in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky has retained his starting job and performed well throughout this season's first two games.

In the run game, David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen have been a fast and dangerous two-headed monster.

Their wide receiver corps is solid as well, with Allen Robinson and Andre Miller. Tight end Jimmy Graham has also turned into a viable option through the first two weeks of the season. 

That said, the Falcons should be most worried about the Bears defense heading into next week.

Chicago's defense is led by Khalil Mack, and they’re known for getting to the quarterback. The Falcons have done a good job protecting Matt Ryan so far this season, and they’ll have to keep it up to remain competitive.

If the Falcons are able to get pressure on Trubisky and limit Chicago's running backs and defensive front seven, Atlanta will have a good chance at earning their first win of the season in Week 3. 

Finishing games has always been a problem for the Falcons, and it was their biggest problem again on Sunday. It doesn’t matter how well they play in spurts if they’re not able to compete for all four quarters.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
depento
depento

I'd like to hear more about this Andre Miller. Is he related to Anthony Miller?

