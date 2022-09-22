'He's Going to Break Out Again': Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Isn't Worried About Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts may not be living up to the statistical expectations through two weeks, but those close to him know that will change soon.

"Kyle's a unique person (and) the ball will find him," head coach Arthur Smith said. "He is going to break out here again, and we're going to win because of it. He's an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable person. Like all of us, we want to win. We're trying to have our cake and eat it, so we'll continue to do that, and he will too."

Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history and first rookie playing his position to make the Pro Bowl in 20 years, has not lived up to expectations in his sophomore campaign.

The former Florida Gator has recorded just two receptions for 19 yards in each of the first two games of this season.

"It's just the look. Unfortunately, when you've got a guy that plays at a high level like that, he's kind of the No. 1 priority on defense, like 'hey, we have to slow this guy down," Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "I think coming off his rookie year, people weren't sure what he was capable of doing. Now that he's exploded on the scene and he's done what he's done, teams are very adamant about making sure they take care of that, because once he gets going, he's tough to stop."

In his rookie season, the 6-6 Pitts was targeted 110 times, corralling in 68 catches for 1026 yards after being taken fourth overall in 2021.

Pitts and the Falcons will look to bounce back this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

