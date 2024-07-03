'Next Big Thing': Falcons Coach Compared to Houston Texans Star Coordinator
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' head coaching search ended this January with Raheem Morris as the choice, but Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik wasn't far behind on the list of finalists.
Ultimately, the Falcons landed Morris - and may have their own version of Slowik on staff anyways.
To fill Atlanta's vacant offensive coordinator role, Morris brought quarterback coach Zac Robinson with him from the Los Angeles Rams, giving Robinson his first chance to call plays during the regular season.
Inside the walls of Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Robinson is highly thought of by players and coaches alike. His stock is beginning to grow externally, too.
And according to Pro Football Focus, Robinson may follow in Slowik's footsteps as a young, impressive offensive mind who not only significantly enhances the Falcons' production this fall but finds himself receiving head coaching opportunities next spring.
"If any coach is most likely to have a Slowik-type of transcendent first season as an offensive coordinator, it’s Robinson," says PFF's Bradley Locker. "With Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and more talent in Robinson’s palm, anticipate the Falcons’ offense to fly high in 2024.
"And lots of heads to turn to look at Robinson as the next big thing in the coaching world."
Robinson, 37, spent the past five seasons in Los Angeles, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2021, assistant receivers coach in 2020 and quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator the past two years.
Prior to his time with the Rams, Robinson worked at Pro Football Focus as a senior analyst, evaluating both pro and collegiate quarterbacks.
Robinson was a three-year starter at quarterback for Oklahoma State University, where he attended from 2005-2009, and was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He also enjoyed brief professional stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.
Robinson's path has been slightly different than the one taken by the 37-year-old Slowik, who played receiver at Michigan Tech University from 2005-09 and started his coaching career in 2011.
But the two share in their time spent at Pro Football Focus, as Slowik worked for the company from 2014-16. He didn't overlap with Robinson, who started in 2017, but their time as media analysts remains an uncommon link among most ascending NFL play callers.
And if Robinson turns in a similarly impressive-first year calling plays as Slowik, who received several head coaching interviews after revolutionizing the Houston Texans' offense in 2023, the Falcons will almost certainly be better off because of it.