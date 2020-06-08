Falcon Report
WATCH: Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrives at facility masked up

Rashad Milligan

Through the new normal, the Atlanta Falcons' coaching staff is back at the practice facility in Flowery Branch. It was the first time the staff has been at the facility since March. The NFL is still deciding on the players' return.

The franchise's Twitter posted a 41-second video clip titled "one step forward" on Monday afternoon. The video starts off with head coach Dan Quinn stepping out of a vehicle holding a notebook in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Quinn is dawing a black long-sleeve Falcons shirt, a black Falcons cap and a black face mask, covering his mouth and nose. 

Various coaches, all also wearing masks, are shown in front of the facility following Quinn. One assistant is shown sanitizing his hands.

There's a slo-mo shot of a masked-offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter, walking up to the front before getting his temperature checked under the welcome tent. The following shot was Koetter walking in the facility.

Watch the full video below.

Quinn and other members of the organization joined protests against police brutality and racial injustice on Sunday afternoon. Quinn was in the #Buckhead4BlackLives march, dawning a black Nike shirt over a long-sleeve black shirt and a black face mask. Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen was also at the march, holding a sign reading "why don't you love me without my jersey?" The hashtags "#BLM" and "#RiseUp!" were also featured on the sign with his autograph.

There was also a video showing Falcons offensive tackle Jamon Brown defusing a tense situation during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky recently. Brown is a Louisville native and attended the University of Louisville. Some of the more publicized protests have come out of Louisville after Louisville Metro Police Department officers fired over 20 rounds and killed Breonna Taylor at home her on March 13. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired one shot in self-defense after he heard someone enter the home. The officers did a no-knock search warrant at 1 a.m., according to the Courier-Journal. 

