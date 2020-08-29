Atlanta Falcons Place Steven Means On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Saturday morning, the Atlanta Falcons announced they placed defensive end Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Means is the only player currently on the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list, and is the first Falcon to go on the list since the beginning of training camp.

Remember, per league policy NFL teams are not permitted to comment on whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or not, and cannot discuss whether a player is or has been in quarantine or not. Means did not participate in the Falcons' scrimmage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.

Means played eight games for the Falcons in 2018, but missed the entire 2019 season with an Achilles injury suffered during last organized team activities last offseason.

Means, who turns 30 on Sept. 16, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons will have another game-like scrimmage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in preparation for the season opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook