11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 10: Julio Turns Into a Safety

Malik Brown

Julio Jones is one of the most talented offensive players in the NFL today. He’s also known as possibly the best wide receiver in the league.

But what if I told you he was one of the best offensive players to play defense?

Usually when a ball is intercepted, the wide receiver jogs back into the play or is still left behind where the pass was thrown. That’s not the true heart of a champion.

The E

Julio is different. If the ball was thrown his way and it’s intercepted, he does everything in his power to bring the defender down. If you want to see a wide receiver turn into a safety in the blink of an eye, watch Julio track down a defender. Of course Falcons fans don’t want to get used to that, but it’s something to watch.

Coming in at no.10 in our top 11 Julio moments, we don’t give you offense. We give you defense.

Flashback: 2018 Week 11 Falcons vs. Cowboys 

Back in 2017, the Falcons were facing the Dallas Cowboys. Both at 4-5, each team was trying to gain traction in their division after slow starts to the season.

Late in the first half with the game tied, Matt Ryan dropped back on a play action pass and shot a pass down the field to Julio. The only bad thing was that it went over Julio’s head, and landed into Jeff Heath’s hand…. for a second.

Julio immediately switched to safety mode and speared Heath to the ground, making a possible interception turn into an incomplete pass.

Heath took a minute to gather his thoughts and stayed in the same position for some time. If I was hit like that, I’d probably do the same.

It’s not often you see a 6’3, 220 pound safety, unless your name is Kam Chancellor.

The next time you hear somebody say Julio can do it all, they mean it, literally.

