Dan Quinn Makes Statement Regarding Social Injustices Following The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

The sports world hit somewhat of pauses, in some spaces, Wednesday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by police officers. The Orlando Magic then followed suit, leaving the floor and standing with the Bucks, choosing not to play Game 5 of their series.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers then followed suit by also choosing not to play. NBA meetings lasted into the early morning Thursday as players and league executives discussed what the proper next steps should be. As of now, the NBA has no concrete plan of return, but word from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski hints it will be this weekend.

A couple MLB games were also postponed in the name of social injustice. With all of this going on, Quinn addressed it Thursday morning in this statement:

“Today is a different day, for sure," said Quinn. "Not just the normal, ‘Hey, let’s get in to talk about football.’ So much has happened over the last 15 hours from when we left walk-through and into today. It goes to show again that sports and having a meaningful role in our country and the power in unity and some of that. To me, we’re definitely in a movement. For us, I think it’s really important to get a chance to listen and to have space to do that as a team. I’ll look forward to doing that. I have not been with the players yet today, so as we head out to practice and we get into this afternoon and into tonight’s meetings, a lot to discuss and we’ll definitely have the space to do that as a group. We’ve always acted collectively, as a group and as a team, and we’ll do that again. I look forward to hearing from them, whether it’s action items or just some time to vent on some things. Man, a lot going on from race issues to pandemic to hurricanes. A lot to discuss and a lot to manage with the team.”

The NFL players will inevitably offer some sort of protest or response to police violence, much like Colin Kaepernick did in 2016. It seems this time around, more people will be open-minded and supportive of those protests, should they occur.

