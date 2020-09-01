SI.com
Falcon Report
Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener

Jeremy Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons will be without defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for a while at least. Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Tuesday that the defensive end has a sprained ankle.

It is not believed that it is a long-term injury, though his status for week one against the Seattle Seahawks is unknown at the moment.

Fowler was signed in March to help bolster the Falcons’ pass rush that was ranked 29th in the National Football League for the 2019 season.

Quinn also stated that running back Todd Gurley II and center Alex Mack would not be on the practice field today. With the season opener only 13 days away, Gurley and Mack could get another load management day. Both veterans have had injuries in recent years.

Fowler was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. The Falcons signed Fowler to a three-year, $48 million contract this offseason.

