Grady Jarrett: Iron Sharpens Iron

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons are set to enter uncharted territory this season wit no fans allowed at their games. The team held an intrasquad scrimmage at Mercedes Benz Stadium, which gave them somewhat of a look into what their gameday experience will look like for the foreseeable future.

“It gave an idea,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “I enjoyed the crowd noise as opposed to dead silence there was a moment when it went straight silent, and I was like, please don’t let this happen.“

“As long as we get to play football, I’m happy I’m sure guys around the league are happy, and we get to go out there and do what we love,” Jarrett said.

Competing Against The Best

The Falcons are trying to improve on a rushing attack that ranked No. 30 in the league last season. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff brought Todd Gurley II from the Rams and invested several picks in the offensive line in the last two drafts.

With no preseason games, the teams are relying on each other to improve, and the Falcon's new-look defensive line is giving it their all every day.

“It's been fun competing against them,” Jarrett said. “But I’m trying to give them as much as they can handle every day, so that it can make them better during the season like I told them today iron sharpens iron, so we’ve just got to come with it every day.”

Returning to Form

“Being back it feels like you haven’t missed a beat,” Jarrett said. “For me, whether it is on a conditioning level or whatever, I feel like I’m in the same space that I would have been regardless. As a team, I feel like as a defense we came back kind of where we left off, and we just keep building, but the fact that we didn't have an offseason program isn’t an excuse for anybody to have that as a reason for why they're not ready.”

NFC South

A lot of attention has been put on the NFC South with the addition of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, that noise isn’t bothering the Atlanta Falcons one bit.

“The attention isn’t going to win you any games,” Jarrett said. “We focus on being the best organization that we can be and everything else will take care of itself.”

“I think it’s going to be fun and I’m looking forward to us becoming better and having better years coming forward for the Falcons and coming out on top,” Jarrett said. “I’m excited for us to compete, and I don’t see us backing down from nobody.”

