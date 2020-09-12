The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their 53 man roster ahead of the start of the 2020 NFL season this weekend. There were no major surprises when the announced the team announced the roster. The Falcons decided to keep 10 defensive linemen.

The defensive line was one of the areas of focus for the Falcons during the offseason, and they were able to address some of those needs.

Allen Bailey, John Comisky, Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davidson, Dante Fowler Jr., Charles Harris, Grady Jarrett, Takkarist McKinley, Deadrin Senat and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner all made the roster.

While they have 10 on the roster is not likely that all of them are will be active on game day. The Falcons are trying to improve on a lackluster pass rush that only registered 28 sacks last season.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff brought in Fowler Jr and Harris along with drafting Davidson to help improve the pass rush. Fowler Jr is coming off of a career year where he registered 11.5 sacks. The Falcons hope that he can continue to trend upwards in his sack numbers and overall play.

Jarrett will anchor the defensive line again, coming off a pro bowl year where he led the team in sacks with seven and a half. He is also solid against the run and should continue to improve in that category. Jarrett will also be instrumental in the development of Davidson.

Davidson has been taking reps inside and out during training camp but primarily on the inside. He has been able to learn a lot from Jarrett so far and that has helped his progression so far with the shorten offseason activities. Davidson may be brought along slowing, so he shouldn’t be expected to play a lot of snaps early on during the season. He has also been troubled by a knee problem during camp. He has

McKinley is in a make or break year. The team declined his fifth-year option, so he is playing for his Falcons career at this season. He said that he dropped about 20 pounds during the offseason after cutting some things out of his diet. The edge rusher has 16.5 career sacks.

Bailey, Comisky, Tyeler Davidson, Harris, Senat and Tuioti-Mariner are all players who should see time in the rotation. They give the Falcons plenty of depth along the line and some veteran experience as well.

