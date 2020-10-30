Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Denver Broncos

After a disappointing loss in the final seconds of last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Atlanta Falcons were able to win on Thursday night 25-17 against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons played a complete game from the first to fourth quarter, putting up 401 yards of total offense and keeping the Panthers offense in check.

With Calvin Ridley exiting the game early, Julio Jones shined as he had 137 receiving yards. Todd Gurley II didn’t have a great game, but scored a touchdown to give him his 8th rushing touchdown of the season, which currently leads the NFL.

The Falcons defense was able to avenge themselves from last week, stopping Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers offense on scoring in the final minute of the game. It was Blidi Wreh-Wilson who caught the interception to seal the game.

The win moves the Falcons to 2-6 on the season, and gives Raheem Morris his second win as interim head coach.

Next on the schedule are the Denver Broncos, a team that has also not played great so far through the season.

Drew Lock has been a mystery at quarterback for the Broncos this season. He’s missed two games due to injury, but when on the field he’s thrown one touchdown and four interceptions. The biggest threat for the Falcons defense should be Melvin Gordon III.

Rookie Jerry Jeudy has looked good in a few games, but if Lock isn’t playing well, it won’t matter. This matchup should be one of the easiest for the Falcons defense this season.

Like their offense, the Broncos don’t have many game changers on defense.

A.J. Bouye has not been playing like the cornerback he was on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and you can tell with how many yards the Broncos defense has given up this season.

One thing the Broncos defense has strived at this season is getting to the quarterback, with Bradley Chubb leading the team with 4.5.

If the Falcons offensive line is able to contain the Broncos front-four, they could expose their secondary with ease.

The Falcons will have a few extra days to rest before taking on the Broncos next Sunday, which should give Ridley enough time to recover from his injury, if it’s not too serious.

