Sanu Reunion? Tampa Bay Super Team? How NFC South Moves Impact Atlanta Falcons

It just got, even more, real.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old is coming off of a career year, as he finished 2019 with 1,152 rushing yards on 265 attempts. He also reeled in a career-high 522 receiving yards on 76 catches. Fournette joins the big-name offense that features Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard and LeSean McCoy.

In rivalry land, the New Orleans Saints are open to trading Alvin Kamara, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Kamara is seeking a contract extension, but the Saints are already over the cap heading into this season. New Orleans is also reportedly in the running to sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

With division rivals getting enhancements, the Atlanta Falcons have even more work cut out for them this season.

Insert former Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The New England Patriots released Sanu on Sept. 2.

"A surprise," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport deemed the move on Twitter.

With young receivers Laquon Treadwell and Russell Gage as the Falcons 3-4 options, fans have entertained the idea of bringing back Sanu.

In eight games with the Patriots, Sanu caught 26 passes for 207 receiving yards and one touchdown. Last season's 520 total receiving yards are Sanu's fewest since his last season in Cincinatti in 2015.

So, bringing Sanu back for a hometown discount is an option, but it's not a guarantee the 31-year-old would be a better option than the young Treadwell or Gage.

