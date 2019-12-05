Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Falcons must establish running game to win rematch with Panthers

Dave Holcomb

The last time the Falcons met the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta rushed for just 54 yards and averaged a season low 2.1 yards per rush.

Should that happen again Sunday when the two teams meet for the second time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons will seemingly have very little chance of winning.

There were multiple factors that helped the Falcons overcome a putrid rushing attack in its most recent victory to date. The first was a punt return from Kenjon Barner, which was the first touchdown in that game. It jump started the Falcons slow offense and gave the defense a 10-point lead.

With that lead, the Falcons got after Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen that day, sacking him six times and intercepting him four occasions. The Falcons have four interceptions in their other 11 games combined.

The likelihood the Falcons score another special teams touchdown against Carolina is not high, and another six-sack performance doesn't seem likely either. Atlanta has zero sacks in the last two games since posting six versus Carolina three weeks ago.

Therefore, the Falcons will not survive again if they can't generate anything on the ground. 

Even with its stellar run defense against Atlanta, Carolina remains 29th in run defense. The Panthers are allowing a putrid 5.2 yards per rush average, which is last in the NFL. The fact the Falcons didn't even average half of that total in their first meeting versus Carolina is flat-out embarrassing. 

Devonta Freeman missed that contest, but he was back Thursday and averaged just 3.0 yards per carry in the loss to the Saints. Freeman is averaging a career-worst 3.4 yards per rush this season.

With an offensive line struggling in pass protection, Julio Jones still banged up and Austin Hooper on the mend as well, the Falcons need their running game, against a very poor run defense, now more than ever in Week 14.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC South Notebook: Head coach turnover has arrived in division

Dave Holcomb
0

Carolina and Atlanta could both have head coach openings this offseason.

WATCH: 3 Things to Know about Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell

Dave Holcomb
0

WATCH: 3 offensive players Falcons need to look at before 2019 season ends

Dave Holcomb
0

Here are three young offensive players that need more playing time for the Falcons in December.

WATCH: Slightly premature 2019 NFC Playoff Predictions

Dave Holcomb
0

Just a slightly premature look at the NFC playoff picture.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Falcons nearing bottom after playoff elimination

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons are ranked No. 29 on this week NFL Power Rankings.

Watch: Third Time the Charm for Falcons at Placekicker This Season

Tom Pollin
0

For all the things that have gone wrong for the Falcons in 2019, they got one thing right with Younhoe Koo.

Watch: The Race for a High Draft Pick is On and the Falcons are Perfectly Positioned

Tom Pollin
0

It’s not the race that fans wanted when the season kicked but a top draft pick could make it go down a bit easier.

Watch: The Heat Under Dimitroff’s Seat Should Equal Quinn’s After This Season

Tom Pollin
0

Thomas Dimitroff had one job over everything else, build a solid offensive line. Matt Ryan is paying the price for his failure.

Watch: NFL Can Give Thanks That Onside Kicks Aren’t Impossible Anymore

Tom Pollin
0

Special teams coaches around the NFL learned Thanksgiving night that successful onside kicks are possible.

Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints Week 13 live game chat

Dave Holcomb
4 0

The Atlanta Falcons will host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.