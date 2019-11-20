WATCH: Atlanta Falcons showing pride, fans should too

Even when the Atlanta Falcons are winning, some fans still aren't pleased.

There have been plenty of angry tweeters and sports talk show callers in Atlanta upset about the Falcons' recent two-game winning streak. The argument being that the team doesn't have a chance to go to the playoffs, so by winning, they're just messing up their draft stock.

I wouldn't say a majority of fans feel this way, and this opinion isn't unique to Atlanta, but it's definitely a widely-shared take in the Falcons fan base at the moment. It's hard to find a worse one.

Beating two hated division rivals in two straight games should always bring fans joy -- no matter what the records at the time. Those two wins should be especially rewarding considering where the Falcons were before their bye week.

Continuing to win in the final six games of 2019 will benefit the franchise more than it would losing. If this sudden defensive turnaround is real, firing Dan Quinn probably isn't the best decision because that would mean starting over with new coordinators for a second straight season.

In October, the Falcons fan base was calling for the team to replace Quinn with an offensive guru at head coach. Even if they did that, it would likely take quarterback Matt Ryan two years to learn the new system.

Ryan turns 35 in May. The Falcons have to win now.

Keeping Quinn is the only way back to the Super Bowl with Ryan, and the Falcons shouldn't keep their head coach just for the sake of stability. But assuming the current staff can continue the team's recent turnaround, winning at the end of 2019 and staying the course for 2020 is the fastest way back to the postseason.

Although it's very unlikely, to say the Falcons have zero chance at a playoff berth isn't true. Still having a shot at the playoffs should be enough for a fan base to want to avoid tanking. Atlanta still has four division games, and if the team beats New Orleans at home next week, the Falcons will hold the tiebreaker with the Saints.

Even if the Falcons fall short, the fan base should be proud the team is still fighting. The players have show tremendous pride and admiration for their organization and coach not giving up despite a 1-7 start. The fan base should share that feeling no matter what it might do to the team's draft stock.